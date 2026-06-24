Brendan Sorsby timeline: Gambling, NFL supplemental draft, more

Open Extended Reactions

The Brendan Sorsby saga took its latest turn on Tuesday, when it was announced that the NFL would not be holding a supplemental draft, leaving the quarterback without a pathway to play in the NFL in 2026.

Here is a timeline of events leading up to where things stand now.

Sorsby finished the 2025 college football season with Cincinnati, throwing for 27 touchdowns and 2,800 passing yards. A top player in the transfer portal, he committed to Texas Tech in January and was expected to be one of the top college QBs in 2026.

Cincinnati sued Sorsby in federal court, alleging he breached his NIL contract with the Bearcats when he refused to pay a $1 million exit fee after transferring to Texas Tech.

Texas Tech announced that Sorsby would be checking into a gambling addiction program in the wake of the discovery of Sorsby making thousands of online bets on a variety of sports via a gambling app.

Under investigation by the NCAA for alleged sports gambling, Sorsby retained prominent antitrust attorney Jeffrey Kessler to try to regain his college eligibility. Sorsby was ruled ineligible by the NCAA after it was discovered he had wagered on pro and college sports.

State gaming regulators in multiple states launched investigations into Sorsby's alleged betting activity.

Sorsby's injunction against the NCAA sought his eligibility for the 2026 college football season. The filing cited the NCAA's "deeply hypocritical" position on gambling and a "wholesale abandonment of its obligations and duties to promote the well-being" of Sorsby.

The NCAA denied Sorsby's request to be reinstated as eligible for the 2026 season. Texas Tech announced plans to appeal the ruling.

Sorsby placed at least 40 bets involving Indiana football as a quarterback for the Hoosiers, used sportsbook accounts registered to a family member and friends to wager approximately $90,000 over four years, and continued to gamble after transferring to Texas Tech, according to court documents.

A judge granted Sorsby a preliminary injunction that prevented the NCAA from punishing him for violating its rules on sports gambling, clearing the way for him to play for Texas Tech in 2026.

June 8-12: The college football world reacts

Around college football, coaches and athletic directors were "disgusted" and "stunned" by the eligibility ruling. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond called on the Big 12 to suspend Sorsby.

Amid the Big 12 filing for a federal injunction for the right to potentially discipline Sorsby under its rules and the NCAA requesting an expedited resolution to his eligibility, Sorsby applied to enter the NFL supplemental draft.