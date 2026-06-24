Brendan Sorsby timeline: Gambling, NFL supplemental draft, more

The Brendan Sorsby saga took its latest turn on Tuesday, when it was announced that the NFL would not be holding a supplemental draft, leaving the quarterback without a pathway to play in the NFL in 2026.
Here is a timeline of events leading up to where things stand now.
Jan. 4, 2026: Sorsby commits to Texas Tech
Sorsby finished the 2025 college football season with Cincinnati, throwing for 27 touchdowns and 2,800 passing yards. A top player in the transfer portal, he committed to Texas Tech in January and was expected to be one of the top college QBs in 2026.
Feb. 26: Cincinnati sues Sorsby over exit fee
Cincinnati sued Sorsby in federal court, alleging he breached his NIL contract with the Bearcats when he refused to pay a $1 million exit fee after transferring to Texas Tech.
April 27: Sorsby to enter gambling addiction program
Texas Tech announced that Sorsby would be checking into a gambling addiction program in the wake of the discovery of Sorsby making thousands of online bets on a variety of sports via a gambling app.
May 2: Sorsby hires attorney to seek to regain NCAA eligibility
Under investigation by the NCAA for alleged sports gambling, Sorsby retained prominent antitrust attorney Jeffrey Kessler to try to regain his college eligibility. Sorsby was ruled ineligible by the NCAA after it was discovered he had wagered on pro and college sports.
May 6: Gambling regulators probe Sorsby's alleged betting
State gaming regulators in multiple states launched investigations into Sorsby's alleged betting activity.
May 18: Sorsby files injunction, seeking eligibility
Sorsby's injunction against the NCAA sought his eligibility for the 2026 college football season. The filing cited the NCAA's "deeply hypocritical" position on gambling and a "wholesale abandonment of its obligations and duties to promote the well-being" of Sorsby.
May 26: NCAA denies reinstatement for Sorsby
The NCAA denied Sorsby's request to be reinstated as eligible for the 2026 season. Texas Tech announced plans to appeal the ruling.
May 29: Court filings reveal Sorsby bet on Indiana as Hoosiers QB
Sorsby placed at least 40 bets involving Indiana football as a quarterback for the Hoosiers, used sportsbook accounts registered to a family member and friends to wager approximately $90,000 over four years, and continued to gamble after transferring to Texas Tech, according to court documents.
June 8: Sorsby granted eligibility injunction vs. NCAA
A judge granted Sorsby a preliminary injunction that prevented the NCAA from punishing him for violating its rules on sports gambling, clearing the way for him to play for Texas Tech in 2026.
June 8-12: The college football world reacts
Around college football, coaches and athletic directors were "disgusted" and "stunned" by the eligibility ruling. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond called on the Big 12 to suspend Sorsby.
June 15: Sorsby applies to enter NFL supplemental draft
Amid the Big 12 filing for a federal injunction for the right to potentially discipline Sorsby under its rules and the NCAA requesting an expedited resolution to his eligibility, Sorsby applied to enter the NFL supplemental draft.
June 23: NFL elects not to hold a supplemental draft
League officials said they believed a supplemental draft would ultimately become a distraction to NFL teams as they begin training camps. Sorsby would potentially be able to play in the CFL, as he is currently ineligible to play collegiately under NCAA rules.