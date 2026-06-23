Dante Moore billboards take over Tokyo ahead of Oregon's showcase

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Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is on a billboard -- not in Eugene, not in Seattle, but in Tokyo.

The Ducks are in Japan this week for the Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase, an event set to "celebrat[e] the deep-rooted historical connection between Oregon and Japanese American Football and tap into the growing enthusiasm for the sport in the region."

Part of the marketing for the showcase? Star Ducks signal-caller Dante Moore is featured on a billboard in Tokyo. Moore will be one of several Oregon players traveling to Japan for the event, heading over with teammates Dakorien Moore, Jamari Johnson, Jeremiah McClellan, Evan Stewart, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.

The showcase in particular will focus on 7-on-7 football, with the Ducks players participating in a live demonstration of key skills and techniques. Ducks head coach Dan Lanning will also be in attendance and will lead a coaching clinic focusing on route combinations, offensive schemes and broader strategy.

Moore's billboard, captured in a post on the quarterback's Instagram account, features the tagline "Yes, there's Moore!" followed by "And Moore! And Moore! And Moore! And Moore! And Moore! And Moore!" on another board further below.

It's not the first time Oregon has dabbled in billboards for star players -- the school famously put up a promotion for Joey Harrington's Heisman candidacy in New York City in 2001, and then remade Harrington's billboard with an even bigger Big Apple promotion for Bo Nix in 2023.

The Ducks' showcase event begins June 23 in Tokyo.