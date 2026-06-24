FBS committee proposes changes to practice schedule, portal

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The Division I Football Oversight Committee is proposing changes to the offseason and preseason practice schedules, and a shorter transfer portal window, which could go into effect for the 2027 season.

The proposal would allow for two out-of-season practice sessions, for a total of 21 practices, neither of which could exceed five weeks. College teams currently can hold 15 practices during the spring, but an NFL-like model with organized team activities (OTAs) for the late spring and early summer has gained popularity in recent years.

The proposal also would reduce preseason practices from 25 to 21, which could be recorded during a 27-day span. According to an NCAA news release, "The committee noted that additional practice opportunities would be available during the spring and summer under the new out-of-season activities model, which warranted a four-day reduction."

In April, the oversight committee recommended that the standard start of the season be moved up a week, to what is currently known as Week 0, before Labor Day weekend.

The committee's proposal would also reduce the transfer portal window from 15 days to 10 days. The portal would open on the first business day following Jan. 1 each year. The transfer portal opened earlier this year, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, as a previously used spring transfer window was eliminated.

The oversight committee's latest proposal will go to vote in August and, if approved, apply for the 2027 season.

The committee also discussed changes to the off-campus recruiting model, which would increase the number of staff members allowed to recruit off campus to 17 (including the head coach), and create a yearly allotment of recruiting days for teams. The off-campus recruiting concept could yield a formal proposal and go to vote later this summer, with implementation targeted for 2027.