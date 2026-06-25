Miami lands pair of coveted recruits for '28, '29 classes

Open Extended Reactions

Miami coach Mario Cristobal secured a pair of coveted recruits for the future Wednesday with commitments from Class of 2028 offensive tackle Kweli Fielder and Class of 2029 quarterback CJ Cypher.

Fielder is ESPN's No. 25 overall prospect in the SC Next Junior 300. Cypher, a 6-foot-3, dual-threat passer, is regarded as one of the top quarterback recruits in the 2029 class. Both attend Georgia's Carrollton High School and announced their respective pledges to the Hurricanes via social media Wednesday night following multiple visits this spring.

Both recruits are a long way from landing at Miami; Fielder cannot formally sign with a college program until Dec. 2027 and Cypher is only set to enter his sophomore varsity season this fall.

But the teammates from Georgia mark yet another high-profile recruiting boon for Cristobal and his staff, who currently hold ESPN's No. 3 class in ESPN's national rankings for the 2027 cycle. The Hurricanes' surged on the trail this spring, anchored by a trio top 100 defensive flips between cornerbacks Donte Wright (Georgia) and Ai'King Hall (Oregon) and defensive end Jaiden Bryant (LSU). In-state wide receiver Nick Lennear (No. 27 overall) remains the highest-rated of 12 SC Next 300 prospects committed to Cristobal's 2027 class.

Fielder, a versatile 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman, is now positioned to continue in Miami's prodigious recent pipeline of offensive line talents. The fourth-ranked offensive tackle in the 2028 cycle, he held heavy spring interest from Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas A&M, among others. Fielder now joins three-star quarterback Knox Annis as the second 2028 pledge.

Cypher becomes the first member of the Hurricanes' 2029 class after leading Carrollton to a Georgia 6A state title game appearance in his freshman campaign last fall. He completed 81.6% of his passes for 2,178 yards and 26 touchdowns to three interceptions during the 2025 season. Miami signed four-star quarterback Dereon Coleman (No. 171 overall) in the 2026 class and now holds commitments in each of the next three cycles between 2027 four-star Israel Abrams (No. 92), Annis and Cypher, one of the nation's top underclassmen passers.