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Four-star quarterback Neimann Lawrence, one of the top passers in the 2028 cycle, announced his commitment to Texas on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Lawrence, who is from Plantation, Florida, is ESPN's No. 2 dual-threat passer in the 2028 cycle. He gave his pledge to the Longhorns over Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas A&M in a live announcement at The Opening, a Nike-hosted 7-on-7 event in Beaverton, Oregon.

Lawrence lands as the first member of Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's 2028 recruiting class. The Longhorns, who have signed five consecutive top-five classes dating to 2022, hold ESPN's No. 10 class in the 2027 cycle, anchored by recent pledges from top-ranked cornerback John Meredith III (No. 2 overall) and top 50 defenders Jabarrius Garror and Kasi Currie.

Lawrence, No. 58 in the SC Next Junior 300, will suit up for his third school in three years this fall after an offseason transfer to Florida power American Heritage High School. He began his varsity career as a freshman starter at nearby Ransom Everglades in 2024 before spending his sophomore season at Miami Northwestern, where he threw for 1,1971 yards and 31 touchdowns last fall while leading the program to a Class 3A state title game appearance.

With his pledge, Lawrence is poised to join an impressive pipeline of future quarterback talent at Texas. Second-year passer Karle Lacey Jr. and five-star freshman Dia Bell are part of the program's depth at the position behind junior starter Arch Manning in 2026. In the 2027 class, the Longhorns hold a pledge from three-star, in-state quarterback Ty Knutson, ESPN's No. 24 pocket passer.

Lawrence is the fifth-ranked quarterback among the 22 passers inside the 2028 SC Next 300. No. 1 quarterback and Georgia pledge Jayden Wade (No. 4 overall) stands alongside Lawrence as the only SC Next Junior 300 passer who has verbally committed to a college program.