Tennessee DE Chaz Coleman medically disqualified from program

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Tennessee edge Chaz Coleman is no longer with the program after being medically disqualified, the team said Friday.

Coleman transferred to Tennessee from Penn State, joining new Vols defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and other assistants and players who had made the move from State College to Knoxville, and practiced for two weeks this spring before stepping away. Vols coach Josh Huepel attributed Coleman's absence to personal reasons, and Coleman did not report to the team's summer workouts.

Heupel echoed his sentiments at SEC spring meetings, telling On3 that Coleman "has been dealing with some things, and we're here to support him."

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Coleman had a sack, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three quarterback hurries and three tackles for loss in nine games as a true freshman for Penn State last season. He was the nation's No. 13 transfer in the past cycle, according to ESPN's Max Olson, and a former SC Next 300 recruit.

The Warren, Ohio, native picked Tennessee as his transfer destination over Ohio State.