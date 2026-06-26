CFL won't allow Brendan Sorsby to join league this season

Open Extended Reactions

Another door has closed for Brendan Sorsby's immediate football future, as the CFL said Friday that the quarterback will not be allowed to join any of its teams for the upcoming season.

"Upholding the integrity of the league and ensuring fair competition are paramount to the CFL," the CFL said in a statement to USA Today on Friday. "The allegations involving Brendan Sorsby are serious and concerning.

"At this time, the CFL will not register a contract for him, and no team will be permitted to add him to its negotiation list."

Sorsby had not publicly expressed interest in playing in Canada, but his options are limited after the NFL decided Tuesday not to hold a supplemental draft.

Sorsby admitted to betting thousands of times on college and pro sports, bets that totaled upward of $90,000 and included 40 wagers on Indiana football while he was on the team. He had attempted to regain his eligibility to play at Texas Tech for the 2026 season but withdrew a lawsuit against the NCAA after initially receiving a temporary injunction to play.

Sorsby's attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, had told ESPN that the NFL's decision to not hold a supplemental draft was a CBA violation and that they would pursue possible action with the NFLPA.