Five-star wide receiver Eric McFarland chooses Texas A&M

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Texas A&M beat SEC rivals Georgia and Florida to the pledge of five-star wide receiver Eric McFarland Sunday, securing another high-profile addition for the Aggies' potentially record-setting 2027 recruiting class.

McFarland, a 5-foot-8, 180-pound pass catcher from Florida's IMG Academy, is ESPN's No. 3 wide receiver and No. 17 overall recruit in the 2027 cycle. He took official visits to Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M before announcing his commitment during a live ceremony with CBS Sports on Sunday.

McFarland lands as the sixth five-star commit in the Aggies' top-ranked recruiting class, joining offensive tackles Kennedy Brown (No. 5) and Mark Matthews (No. 12) and defenders Raylaun Henry (No. 19), Zyron Forstall (No. 22) and Kamarui Dorsey (No. 23) in a loaded collection of high-profile talents. If Texas A&M signs all six in December, the program will set a new mark for five-star additions in the ESPN recruiting rankings era (since 2006), eclipsing Alabama's 2014 class and the Aggies' 2022 class, which each featured five five-star signees.

Aggies coach Mike Elko, who led Texas A&M to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance last fall, has delivered back-to-back top 10 recruiting classes since taking charge of the program following the 2023 season. As things stand, the Aggies are on track to sign their first No. 1 class since 2022, when coach Jimbo Fisher signed 24 SC Next 300 prospects, including eventual first round NFL draft selections Walter Nolen and Shemar Stewart.

Raised in Las Vegas, McFarland has spent his high school career at IMG Academy, where he initially sprouted into one of the top recruits in the Class of 2028. He reclassified into the 2027 cycle in December after logging 29 catches for 595 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore last fall.

McFarland counted the SEC pack of Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M, as well as Miami and Ohio State, among his leading contenders this spring before narrowing his recruitment to the Gators, Bulldogs and Aggies in June. Sources tell ESPN that Georgia emerged in the closing stages as the most serious challenger to Texas A&M, which sold McFarland on their development of transfer pass catchers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver last fall.

"I really liked what they did with KC and Mario last year," McFarland recently told ESPN. "Me and Mario have a similar stature. They like having explosive guys who can get the ball and get into space."

McFarland now stands as the Aggies' 15th SC Next 300 pledge in the latest cycle. He's one of three top 300 wide receivers bound for Texas A&M alongside four-stars Jaden Upshaw (No. 67) and Damani Warren (No. 290), who committed to the Aggies over Oregon and Michigan on Friday. The program also holds pledges from three-star tight end Holden Niemi, athlete Hakim Frampton and wide receiver Trey Haddad, all set to arrive on campus with No. 3 dual-threat quarterback Jayce Johnson, ESPN's No. 81 overall recruit in the 2027 class.