Ohio State lands fourth 2027 five-star in DT Marcus Fakatou

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Five-star defensive tackle Marcus Fakatou, No. 15 in the SC Next 300, announced his commitment to Ohio State on Monday, landing as the fourth five-star pledge in the Buckeyes' latest recruiting class.

The 6-foot-7, 275-pound prospect is the top-ranked prospect in California and ESPN's No. 2-ranked defensive tackle in the 2027 class. He picked Ohio State over finalists Georgia and Texas following official visits with each program this spring.

Fakatou's pledge arrives four days after the Buckeyes secured the commitment of five-star offensive tackle Caden Moss (No. 15 overall) on Friday. Together, they join No. 1 defensive end D.J. Jacobs (No. 3) and wide receiver Jamier Brown (No. 11) atop an increasingly impressive 2027 Ohio State recruiting class that includes more five-star pledges -- four -- than any FBS program outside of Texas A&M.

The pledges of Fakatou and Moss continue a summer surge for the Buckeyes, who hold ESPN's No. 11 overall recruiting class with 11 SC Next 300 commits. Ohio State coach Ryan Day has delivered a top-10 recruiting finish in each of the seven cycles since the 47-year-old became the program's full-time head coach in 2019, highlighted by five top-five finishes over that span.

Fakatou began his high school career at California's Orange Lutheran High School, where he was credited with 69 tackles (17 for loss) and seven sacks during his junior season. Fakatou reclassified into the 2027 class last fall and later announced his intention to transfer to Sierra Canyon for his senior season in March, joining Texas pledge and No. 3 defensive tackle Kasi Currie on one of the state's top defensive lines.

Fakatou trimmed his finalists to Georgia, Ohio State and Texas earlier this month and canceled scheduled trips to Notre Dame and Oregon in the closing stages of his recruitment. While Fakatou is classified as a defensive tackle, many Power 4 talent evaluators view his future at defensive end. Alongside Jacobs, the Buckeyes hold a pledge from four-star defensive end Wyatt Smith, ESPN's No. 112 overall recruit and the son of former NFL All-Pro Justin Smith.