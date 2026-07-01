Ohio State adds to Harrison pipeline, adds 5-star WR Jett

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Five-star wide receiver Jett Harrison, the younger brother of ex-Ohio State All-American Marvin Harrison Jr., announced his commitment to the Buckeyes' 2028 class on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound pass catcher from Philadelphia is ESPN's No. 6 overall prospect in the 2028 cycle. Harrison, who cannot sign until December 2027, announced his Ohio State pledge via social media Wednesday afternoon following a pair of visits with the program in June.

Harrison, who caught 10 touchdown passes as a sophomore at Philadelphia's St. Joseph's Preparatory School last fall, lands as the top-ranked of three prospects committed to Buckeyes coach Ryan Day's 2028 class. Four-star running back Elijah Newman-Hall (No. 90 overall) has been pledged to the program since June 2025; in-state defensive tackle Jameer Whyce (No. 17) committed last October.

Harrison's father is former NFL veteran Marvin Harrison, a first-team All-American at Syracuse in 1995 and an eventual Super Bowl XLI champion during a 13-year career with the Indianapolis Colts. The younger Harrison is now poised to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, who became one of the most decorated wide receivers in program history in three seasons with the Buckeyes from 2021-23.

A two-time unanimous All-American and the 2023 Biletnikoff Award winner, Marvin Harrison Jr. closed his college career with 155 catches for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist as a junior in 2023 and became Ohio State's first two-time All-American wide receiver during his time with the Buckeyes. Marvin Harrison Jr. was later selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

While two-time All-American pass catcher Jeremiah Smith is eligible for the NFL draft after the 2026 season, there's no shortage of talent in Ohio State's future wide receiver pipeline. The program signed No. 1 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. and top 300 pass catcher Jerquaden Guilford in the 2026 cycle. Five-star wide receiver Jamier Brown, No. 11 in the SC Next 300, stands among the headliners in the program's star-studded 2027 class with Jett Harrison now pledged to join the Buckeyes in 2028.