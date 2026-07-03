5-star WR Xavier Sabb, No. 20 in SC Next 300, commits to Oregon

Open Extended Reactions

Five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb, ranked No. 20 in the SC Next 300, committed to Oregon on Friday, handing Ducks coach Dan Lanning his second five-star pledge in a matter of days.

The 6-foot, 190-pound prospect from Glassboro, New Jersey, is ESPN's fifth-ranked wide receiver in the 2027 class. Sabb took official visits to Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee and UCLA this spring before announcing his pledge to the Ducks on Friday afternoon.

He told ESPN that a longstanding connection with Lanning and wide receivers coach Ross Douglas -- reinforced during his final visit with the program last month -- was central to the decision.

"That visit made me realize that those are the kinds of coaches I wanted to play for," Sabb said. "I've had a great relationship with them since my freshman year. They're going to develop me for the pros."

Sabb's pledge arrives a little more than 48 hours after five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp (No. 16 overall) gave his pledge to Oregon over Alabama and Cal on Wednesday. Together, they now represent the two highest-ranked prospects among 11 top 300 commits in Lanning's latest recruiting class, which entered Friday at No. 6 in ESPN's class rankings for the 2027 cycle.

Sabb is the younger brother of veteran Alabama safety Keon Sabb, a former top-100 recruit who initially signed with Michigan in the 2022 class. Another brother, wide receiver Amari Sabb, signed with the Crimson Tide earlier this year in the 2026 class.

Sabb, a back-to-back state champion, is a two-way standout at Glassboro High School. He hauled in 59 passes for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior last fall, adding 15 tackles and four interceptions on defense en route to New Jersey Gatorade Football Player of the Year honors.

Sabb joins four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (No. 79 overall), three-star Malachi Garlington and tight ends Anthony Cartwright and George VanSandt within a deep collection of pass-catchers currently bound for the Ducks in the 2027 class.

Sabb's pledge leaves just two uncommitted five-star recruits remaining in the SC Next 300.

Wide receiver Monshun Sales (No. 18 overall) is expected to announce his decision in the coming weeks, with Alabama, Indiana, Miami, Ohio State and Texas among his finalists.

Running back David Gabriel Georges, ESPN's No. 2 rusher in the cycle, is set to commit on July 22, with Ohio State and Tennessee locked in a battle for the nation's No. 14 overall recruit.