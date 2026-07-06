Ex-Bucknell strength coach charged with hazing in player death

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A former Bucknell strength and conditioning coach was charged Monday with felony aggravated hazing following the 2024 death of a freshman football player who collapsed during his first workout with the team, according to a statement from the Pennsylvania attorney general and court documents.

Mark Kulbis was also charged with misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and hazing, according to the statement.

Kulbis's lawyer, Barbara Zemlock, and a spokesman for Bucknell did not immediately provide comment. A LinkedIn page for Kulbis shows he left Bucknell in January 2025.

Calvin "CJ" Dickey Jr. died July 12, 2024, two days after he collapsed at a team workout. He was 18. The family's attorney told ESPN in 2024 that Dickey collapsed from sickle cell-related rhabdomyolysis (or rhabdo), a medical condition that experts say is easily prevented, and even reversed, by stopping exercise.

Kulbis subjected Dickey and other players to 100 up-downs and several full-body plank drills "in spite of training and direction from other coaches that such exercises were not appropriate or safe for use as part of training," according to the attorney general's statement. Dickey was "visibly struggling," and Kulbis "did not summon help until Dickey passed out," the attorney general's office said.

"The facts show this was an intentional, deliberate hazing perpetrated by a coach who knew C.J.'s health condition made him vulnerable to extreme workouts," Attorney General Dave Sunday said. "The facts show this defendant received information about C.J.'s health condition, along with training about NCAA anti-hazing standards, and disregarded that information. This is an extraordinary tragedy, worsened by the fact that C.J.'s death was preventable."

Dickey's parents sued Bucknell in 2025, saying the university knew about their son's sickle cell trait diagnosis and cleared him to play but failed to protect him. The lawsuit accuses the school of negligence and wrongful death.

The NCAA mandates sickle-cell trait testing for all athletes, as individuals with the trait are at a higher risk of rhabdo if they begin to feel fatigued and do not stop exercising. In an online fact sheet for coaches, the NCAA says, "Incidents of sudden death in athletes with sickle cell trait have been exclusive to conditioning sessions rather than game or skill practice situations," and

"Coaches should conduct appropriate sport-specific conditioning based on sound scientific principles and be ready to intervene when student-athletes show signs of distress."

In a statement to ESPN, attorneys for the family said, "The Dickey family is grateful that criminal charges have been filed in connection with CJ's preventable death. This is a meaningful measure of criminal accountability, as the civil case against Bucknell continues."

Kulbis surrendered to authorities Monday and was arraigned on the charges, according to the statement. Bail was set at $10,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28.