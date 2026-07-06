Ex-Penn State pledge Khalil Taylor commits to Nebraska

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Nebraska edged Big Ten rivals Penn State to its latest top 100 pledge in the 2027 class Monday with a commitment from four-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor, No. 71 in the SC Next 300.

Taylor, a 5-foot-11 pass catcher from Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, is ESPN's No. 15 wide receiver in the 2027 cycle.

An ex-Penn State pledge, Taylor's recruitment focused on the Huskers and Nittany Lions despite late efforts from fellow finalists Colorado and Indiana, sources told ESPN.

He initially committed to Penn State in March 2025, then pulled his pledge from the program last October, days before the school fired former coach James Franklin. He picked up offers from multiple Power 4 programs and maintained significant interest from the Nittany Lions under first-year coach Matt Campbell this spring.

Upon his commitment, Taylor joins four-star safety Tory Pittman III (No. 31 overall), quarterback Trae Taylor III (No. 41) and offensive guard Jordan Agbonoma (No. 75) as the fourth top 100 pledge in Nebraska's latest recruiting class under fourth-year coach Matt Rhule, the program's fourth-year coach. If the Huskers sign all four in December, it'll mark the program's most top 100 signees since the ESPN recruiting rankings era began in 2006.

Nebraska, which now holds pledges from eight SC Next 300 prospects, began Monday with the No. 16 class in ESPN's latest national class rankings for the 2027 cycle.

Taylor, a polished route runner, is the No. 3 recruit in the state of Pennsylvania in the 2027 class. He began his varsity career at Pennsylvania's Seton LaSalle High School before transferring to nearby Pine-Richland High School for his junior season in 2025. Taylor caught 33 catches for 571 yards and 16 touchdowns in his debut campaign at Pine-Richland last fall.

Taylor, who took official visits to Colorado, Indiana, Nebraska and Penn State, would represent the Huskers highest-ranked wide receiver addition since 2011 if he ultimately signs with the program later this year.

His pledge leaves only five uncommitted players among ESPN's top 100 prospects in the 2027 cycle. That group is headlined by five-star running back David Gabriel Georges (No. 14 overall) and wide receiver Monshun Sales (No. 18), both of whom are expected to announce decisions in the coming weeks.