Al Riveron steps down after four years as ACC supervisor of officials

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ACC supervisor of officials Al Riveron announced Wednesday he is stepping down after four years in the role.

The ACC said a national search is underway for Riveron's replacement, with the football season set to begin next month.

Riveron has spent more than 30 years as an on-field and officiating administrator in the NFL and college football, taking over as ACC supervisor of officials in 2022. Last year, the ACC became the first conference to provide real-time discussions between the referee, in-stadium instant replay official and the league's game day operations center in Charlotte for select games on ESPN and ACC Network.

The initiative was met with so much positive feedback, the ACC will continue with its enhanced replay access, and the Big 12 announced it will begin doing the same this year.

In a statement, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said Riveron's "transparency and collaborative approach have elevated our program, and we are incredibly grateful for all he has done for the ACC and college football."

Before his ACC arrival, Riveron worked as an NFL rules analyst and was the NFL's senior vice president of officiating from 2017-20.

Though he did not give a reason for his departure, Riveron said in a statement: "Officiating is built on integrity, preparation and teamwork, and I have been fortunate to work alongside some of the most dedicated professionals in the game."