Notre Dame reveals 'Shamrock Series' uniforms for Green Bay opener

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Notre Dame is throwing it back with its uniforms for Week 1 against Wisconsin.

Just how far back? How about a century?

With the Fighting Irish at Lambeau Field for their Shamrock Series game against the Badgers, Notre Dame is paying homage to the deep tradition of the stadium's usual occupants, the Green Bay Packers -- specifically the 1920s-era "Acme Packers."

The uniforms contain multiple Green Bay-themed details and themes. The deep blue color fits that of the 1920s team, and the sleeves contain stripes akin to those that remain Green Bay jersey hallmarks.

Coach Marcus Freeman nodded to the history of Notre Dame and its hosts for the game in a video revealing the uniforms and promoting the game.

"For a century, our stories have been stitched together -- from the 'Golden Boy' Paul Hornung winning titles in both colors to the Notre Dame box formation that defined the early days of Green Bay," Freeman said. "We are the outliers. The small town legends. The independent spirits who believe tradition isn't just something you remember. It's something you wear."

"Two legacies. One field. Woven by the same cloth, bound by history."

For a century, our stories have been stitched together...#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/lAzQw15w69 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 7, 2026

Notre Dame boasts specific ties to the Packers' storied tradition. In addition to the teams' sharing of Hornung's legend, the Green Bay stadium's namesake, Curly Lambeau, briefly played under Knute Rockne in South Bend.

The 2026 Shamrock Series jerseys contain a nod to Hornung's iconic status with both the Packers and the Fighting Irish, with the numbers taking on a "sharp, structural block shape" inspired by Hornung's era of the 1950s and '60s. A custom mesh texture within the numbers takes the form of a silhouette of Green Bay's classic oval G emblem.

The jersey also sports an American flag patch, in honor of 2026 marking the United States' 250th anniversary year, as well as 11 golden shamrocks on the collar to represent Notre Dame's 11 consensus national championships.

No matter their design, Shamrock Series alternate uniforms have traditionally brought good fortune for the Fighting Irish, who hold an undefeated record in the games.