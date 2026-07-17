2026 college football Top 25: Lingering questions for each team

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It won't be long before college football teams hit the field in earnest as training camps begin in just a few weeks.

Rosters are pretty much set, but even the best teams still have areas of uncertainty, from transitions to new coaches and coordinators to unproven players and thin position groups.

With the first set of games six weeks away, we look at a lingering question for each team in our preseason Top 25 that will have to be addressed before the season or could help determine the course of the 2026 campaign.

2025 record: 12-2, 9-0 Big Ten

Can Ohio State's offensive line get back to punishing the opposition?

After an undefeated regular season last year, the Buckeyes got beaten up front in postseason losses to Indiana and Miami. Veteran starters Austin Siereveld, Luke Montgomery and Carson Hinzman played key roles during Ohio State's 2024 national championship run, when the Buckeyes dominated the line of scrimmage in convincing victories over Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame. Siereveld, Montgomery and Hinzman anchor a line that needs to be much better, especially with Ohio State facing one of the toughest schedules in the country. -- Jake Trotter

2025 record: 13-2, 8-1 Big Ten

Can the Ducks put it all together when it matters most?

The Ducks are the envy of almost all of college football, so any concerns here are champagne problems. This is a roster that can -- and should -- compete for a national title. If the Ducks win the whole thing, it won't be a surprise. The question has become: Can the Ducks put it all together when it matters most? They beat Ohio State in the regular season in 2024, then got run out of the Rose Bowl by the Buckeyes in the playoff. They were competitive against Indiana during the regular season last year, only to no-show again in the playoff rematch against the Hoosiers. This is a team that hasn't quite figured out how to peak in the playoff, and that's the important next step. -- Kyle Bonagura

2025 record: 12-2, 8-1 SEC

Will the receiving corps be up to the task?

Let's be honest: Georgia's receiving talent hasn't been elite since Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey departed after the 2023 season. Yes, Zachariah Branch became a real weapon last year, but he did the bulk of his damage after the catch, and that often limited Georgia's downfield attack. Even after last season's mediocre results, however, there are potentially more questions this season with Colbie Young, Dillon Bell, Noah Thomas and tight end Oscar Delp gone. The Bulldogs added a solid transfer in Isiah Canion from Georgia Tech, but beyond that, the biggest solutions are likely to come from unproven players, including Talyn Taylor and CJ Wiley, along with a host of true freshmen from a strong signing class. -- David Hale

While CJ Carr showed promise last season, he'll face pressure to carry much more of the offense in 2026. Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

2025 record: 10-2

Is CJ Carr ready to shoulder the load?

It was impossible to watch Carr's development last season and not be excited for what's ahead. He often looked like a superstar, and his final season stat line -- 24 touchdowns, six picks, more than 2,700 yards passing -- means he'll enter this year as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. But let's throw a small dash of cold water on the hype. Carr is losing two elite players out of his backfield, as both Jeremiah Love and Jadarian Price were selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. Now the pressure is on Carr to carry the offense. And though the Irish don't face a particularly daunting schedule -- they won't play a team that won more than five games until Oct. 17 -- there's also this: Carr's stat line vs. FPI top-40 opponents last year? Four games, 48.9 QBR, 63% completions, 6.3 yards per dropback, six TD passes and five interceptions. -- Hale

2025 record: 10-3, 6-2 SEC

Will Texas' offensive line be improved?

Last year, Texas' rushing offense averaged the fewest yards (137.8) of Steve Sarkisian's career as a head coach, which put a lot on Arch Manning's shoulders. Once Texas shifted Connor Robertson to center and moved a few pieces around, the line and Manning both improved. Fortunately for the Longhorns, Trevor Goosby, one of the best tackles in the country, returns, as does Robertson. Texas brought in Wake Forest right tackle Melvin Siani, who did not allow a sack last year, which allowed them to move veteran Brandon Baker inside to right guard, then added Western Kentucky All-American Laurence Seymore at left guard, though he had to get a waiver and is joining the team in fall camp. With a star-studded cast of talented skill position players, this unit will be the key to Texas' offense. -- Dave Wilson

2025 record: 16-0, 9-0 Big Ten

Can transfer quarterback Josh Hoover keep the Indiana offense rolling?

Hoover obviously has big shoes to fill in replacing Fernando Mendoza, who won the Heisman, led the Hoosiers to the national championship and became the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. Hoover doesn't need to be Mendoza. But he needs to cut down on his negative plays -- his 24 interceptions the past two years were the most of any Power 4 quarterback. Still, with 31 career starts, Hoover brings a wealth of experience -- and coach Curt Cignetti has thrived in Bloomington with seasoned transfer quarterbacks from Kurtis Rourke to Mendoza. -- Trotter

2025 record: 13-3, 6-2 ACC

Can a freshman hold the fort at left tackle?

Miami feels good about the talent across its roster, but there are a few questions to answer headed into fall camp. First and foremost, has highly touted true freshman Jackson Cantwell solidified the starting left tackle spot? He is projected to start there, but that was not a done deal after spring ball. Miami also wants to find a solid rotation among its defensive linemen with Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor gone. Perhaps the biggest issue is deciding who will start alongside Mo Toure at linebacker. Chase Smith looked good in the spring in his return from injury. -- Andrea Adelson

2025 record: 13-2, 7-1 SEC

Can Pete Golding ride the momentum?

Pete Golding did a terrific job keeping Ole Miss together after the Lane Kiffin saga and making a run to the CFP semifinal. The biggest question is whether Golding can lift the program even further. Though Kiffin never won the SEC, he set the bar -- and expectations -- high after winning 10 or more games four times in the past five seasons. Ole Miss returns Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy and a host of others, and it spent heavily in the transfer portal. Taking a step or two back is not something the program can afford given all the progress in recent years. -- Adelson

2025 record: 11-2, 7-1 SEC

Can a first-time playcaller elevate Marcel Reed and keep the Aggies' offense rolling?

Holmon Wiggins has worked under some of the best offensive minds in the country at Alabama and joined Mike Elko's staff in College Station coaching receivers under Collin Klein. With Klein's departure to return home to Kansas State as head coach, Elko said it was time to give Wiggins the reins as coordinator. He takes over a playoff-caliber team, albeit one that struggled down the stretch offensively, with Reed throwing eight interceptions in his last five games against Power 4 teams and the Aggies scoring 17 points in a loss to Texas and 3 in the playoff defeat to Miami. The Aggies have improved their skill position talent tremendously in Elko's time and took another leap this year, especially at wide receiver, but lost four offensive line starters. Wiggins will have to hit the ground running in his first year calling the shots. -- Wilson

2025 record: 7-6, 3-5 SEC

Can Lane Kiffin deliver the goods?

We can just take "lingering" out of the subject line and go with the only question that matters: Will Kiffin transform LSU into a national title contender in his first year on the job? He did not jump from Ole Miss to the Tigers just to be OK. There is a championship pedigree in Baton Rouge, and though Kiffin has never won it all as a head coach, the expectation among LSU faithful is national title or bust. Kiffin went into the portal and put together a roster that is capable, given its talent. Maybe his newly hired special assistant for recruiting and defense, Ed Orgeron, can give him a few pointers. -- Adelson

2025 record: 12-2, 8-1 Big 12

Is Will Hammond ready to lead the Red Raiders to glory?

Coming off a CFP appearance, Texas Tech has bigger hopes after a shutout loss to Oregon in the Orange Bowl last season, and Hammond is the man in the spotlight. Joey McGuire said he wouldn't have sought out transfer Brendan Sorsby if Hammond, who filled in for injured starter Behren Morton, hadn't suffered a torn ACL last October. Sorsby's short Tech tenure ended before he ever played a game as he was ruled ineligible for placing thousands of impermissible bets. Hammond, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound dual threat in his third season with Tech, threw for 680 yards with seven TDs and three INTs last year, running for five more scores. McGuire said Hammond has made significant progress and will be the Red Raiders' Game 1 starter against Abilene Christian if the medical staff clears him by Aug. 21. -- Wilson

2025 record: 12-2, 8-1 Big 12

Can QB Bear Bachmeier take a step forward to make the Cougars multidimensional?

As a true freshman, Bachmeier performed about as well as BYU could have hoped last season as the team piled up 12 wins. But there were times when the offense was held back by a reluctance to rely heavily on the pass game. Between running back LJ Martin and Bachmeier's bruising running ability, there was a formula that was good enough. But when the Cougars fell behind big against Texas Tech, it was clear this was not an offense built to score quickly. That dynamic is a valid concern headed into 2026. -- Bonagura

2025 record: 10-3, 6-2 SEC

Can John Mateer recapture his pre-injury magic?

Through the first month of last season, quarterback John Mateer was the clear Heisman front-runner. But after missing a game to undergo surgery for a broken bone in his right (throwing) hand, Mateer was never the same. Beginning with his return for a 23-6 loss to Texas, Mateer ranked just 69th with a QBR of 60.5 for the rest of the regular season, then threw a costly pick-six in Oklahoma's home playoff loss to Alabama. With a healthy offseason, which included working with former Sooners Heisman-winning quarterback Sam Bradford, Mateer could be primed to bounce back in a big way. -- Trotter

2025 record: 9-4, 7-2 Big Ten

Can sophomore QB Bryce Underwood take a big step forward under new coach Kyle Whittingham?

Underwood, the nation's No. 1 overall recruit last year, immediately won a starting job as a true freshman. But operating with limited weapons around him amid the chaos surrounding former coach Sherrone Moore, Underwood had an up-and-down debut season, completing just 60.3% of his passes with 11 touchdowns. Whittingham has said one of his primary goals is to turn the "mega-talent" Underwood into a "completely finished product." If that happens, Michigan could emerge as a surprise contender in the Big Ten. -- Trotter

2025 record: 7-6, 3-6 Big Ten

Was James Franklin really the problem?

When Franklin led Penn State to the College Football Playoff semifinal in 2024, it would have been outside the realm of possibility to think he would coach just six more games before getting fired. But a three-game losing streak to open Big Ten play spelled the end for the Nittany Lions coach. The message was clear: There was a belief at Penn State that the Nittany Lions' recent success came despite Franklin, not because of him. Now that theory will be put to the test with Matt Campbell in charge. -- Bonagura

2025 record: 11-4, 7-1 SEC

Kalen DeBoer hasn't decided whether Keelon Russell, the No. 2 prospect in the class of 2025, is ready to take over. David Leong-Imagn Images

Who will start at quarterback: Austin Mack or Keelon Russell?

The only question that matters is a big one. Alabama is one of a handful of teams that has not settled on a starting QB yet, and coach Kalen DeBoer reiterated as much last month during a radio interview when he said he still has no timetable on making a decision. Russell was the No. 2 prospect in the 2025 class; Mack has more time in the DeBoer system. The Tide coach, entering his third year in Tuscaloosa, has praised them both for their ability to get the ball down the field and their accuracy, and said they are doing a good job as leaders in the offseason. But there is little doubt this decision could end up making or breaking the Alabama season. -- Adelson

2025 record: 9-4, 5-4 Big Ten

Can Demond Williams Jr. be the difference-maker the Huskies need?

Williams' flirtation with the transfer portal was an unfortunate offseason plot, but that shouldn't impact what matters now: If he performs at a high level, Washington is a team that can reach the playoff. If everything breaks right, Williams could be in line for more than 4,000 yards of total offense and 40 total touchdowns (between throwing and running). And if it plays out that way, a 10-win regular season could be within reach. -- Bonagura

2025 record: 11-2, 7-2 Big 12

What kind of impact will the coaching change have?

With Morgan Scalley taking the baton from Kyle Whittingham in Salt Lake City, the long-awaited succession plan has been implemented. Kind of. This was the plan for years, but the idea also assumed Whittingham's retirement and an easy transition with most of the staff. With Whittingham off to Michigan along with several assistants and staffers, Scalley had to rebuild much more of the program than he would have otherwise. There's no saying what kind of impact that will make, but the Utes will be especially interesting to check in on early in the season. -- Bonagura

2025 record: 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten

Who will win the starting quarterback job?

The battle between Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski will carry on into the fall after the two split reps during the spring. Hecklinski transferred to Iowa last year after taking three total snaps his freshman season in 2024 at Wake Forest. Brown spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Auburn, starting twice for the Tigers, before joining Iowa. Brown is 6-4, 218 pounds with a big arm. But Hecklinski, who is just 5-11, can make plays with his feet. The Hawkeyes, coming off a nine-win season, figure to be stout again up front and on defense. But quarterback play will determine whether they can challenge in the Big Ten. -- Trotter

2025 record: 9-4, 7-2 Big Ten

When will the breakthrough come?

USC's return to prominence is inevitable. There are too many resources, too many good players in Los Angeles and too many advantages for the Trojans to linger outside of relevance forever. And with the way college football is structured now, turnarounds can happen suddenly. But four years into the Lincoln Riley era, there still hasn't been a clear on-field signal the Trojans are ready to compete with the national elite. It's time to show, not tell. -- Bonagura

2025 record: 9-4, 4-4 ACC

What will the Cards get out of their new QB?

Jeff Brohm knows quarterbacks. He's arguably one of the top offensive minds in college football. But as a head coach, Brohm has never had a quarterback as dynamic with his legs as Lincoln Kienholz. Yes, the jury is still out on Kienholz's ceiling. He has never started a collegiate game after serving as a backup at Ohio State. But his athleticism isn't in doubt, and that opens up a lot of new options in Brohm's already stellar playbook. Brohm went to the ACC title game in 2023 with Jack Plummer at quarterback, and he won nine games last year with Miller Moss. Neither had high-end skill sets. Kienholz's floor could be lower than either if things don't go right, but his ceiling is much higher, and given Brohm's track record, it's a safe bet this new era of QB play at Louisville could be a game changer. -- Hale

2025 record: 9-4, 6-2 ACC

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Can the Mustangs' defense pull its weight?

SMU played well enough to make it back into the ACC championship game in 2025, but ultimately too many defensive breakdowns cost the Mustangs. That puts their defense squarely in the spotlight headed into this season, with seven starters and defensive coordinator Scott Symons gone. Coach Rhett Lashlee believes the moves the team made in the portal, along with the return of young players forced into action a year ago, are enough to get the Mustangs to play at a more consistent level. Losing safety stalwarts Ahmaad Moses and Isaiah Nwokobia leaves a big hole in production and experience, so finding the right players to replace them remains a question that needs answering. -- Adelson

2025 record: 9-4, 5-4 Big 12

Can new offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis get TCU's running game going?

Yes, the Frogs have a new quarterback in Harvard transfer Jaden Craig, who replaces Indiana transfer Josh Hoover. But Sonny Dykes has never had a problem overseeing prolific passing attacks. However, in Kendal Briles' tenure as TCU's offensive coordinator, the Frogs struggled mightily on the ground, ranking 113th in 2024 (113.9 yards per game, 3.7 yards per carry) and 100th last season (131.4, 3.9), putting a lot of pressure on Hoover, who struggled with turnovers as the team ranked 102nd in that category, leading Dykes to search for balance and efficiency in his offense. He zeroed in on Sammis' wide-zone attack at UConn after Huskies backs averaged 5.1 yards per carry (22nd nationally) and Connecticut had just two turnovers on the season, the fewest in the country. -- Wilson

2025 record: 10-3, 6-3 Big 12

Can running back Makhi Hughes rebound playing under his former coach?

Last year, Hughes was among the most coveted transfers in the country and signed with Oregon after rushing for 2,779 yards and 22 touchdowns in two seasons with Tulane. But in 2025, Hughes got only 19 touches with the Ducks. Now at Houston, Hughes has reunited with Willie Fritz, who coached him at Tulane. During Big 12 media days, Fritz said Hughes is "looking forward to redeeming himself." If that happens, Houston -- coming off a 10-win season last year -- could become a legit contender in the Big 12. -- Trotter

2025 record: 8-5, 4-4 SEC

Who's the starting quarterback?

It's not just the biggest question mark in Knoxville, but arguably one of the biggest in the country right now: Just who will be taking snaps as QB1 for the Vols when they open against Furman on Sept. 5? Entering spring, redshirt freshman George MacIntyre -- he of nine career pass attempts -- appeared to be the favorite, but five-star recruit Faizon Brandon showed out and now seems to have the edge in the competition. Of course, a lot can happen between spring ball and fall camp, and both QBs figure to have sanded off some rough edges. MacIntyre has a slight edge in experience, but Brandon's rapid rise has Vols fans dreaming big. -- Hale