Alabama lands 2028 top in-state QB prospect Kingston Preyear

Open Extended Reactions

Alabama secured a top in-state prospect Friday with a commitment from four-star quarterback Kingston Preyear, ESPN's No. 3 pocket passer in the 2028 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound quarterback from Alexander City, Alabama, is the No. 39 overall recruit in the SC Next Junior 300. He chose the Crimson Tide over finalists Florida and Vanderbilt, landing as the highest-rated of five prospects already committed to the program's 2028 class.

"It feels great to know that I'll be able to recruit other guys to build a team around me so we can go win a national championship and bring Bama football back," Preyear told ESPN. Preyear is ESPN's No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Alabama for the 2028 class.

He began his high school career at Montgomery Catholic High School, starting nine varsity games and leading the program to a Class 5A state title as a freshman in 2024. Preyear transferred roughly 50 miles north to Benjamin Russell High School ahead of his sophomore season. A former teammate of coveted 2026 Alabama signee Cederian Morgan, Preyear threw for 3,026 yards and 34 touchdowns in his debut season at Benjamin Russell last fall.

Preyear took multiple trips to Alabama this spring amid a string of campus visits that included stops at Auburn, Clemson, Florida and LSU. He told ESPN that the professional nature of the Crimson Tide's quarterback room and the pathway offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and quarterbacks Bryan Ellis presented during a June visit were central to his commitment.

"Coach Ellis and Coach Grubb really sold it," Preyear said. "We sat down with them and they laid out the development plan, getting on the field and different things. I really loved that."

Alabama quarterbacks Austin Mack and Keelon Russell are set to continue battling for the program's starting job in 2026 when the Crimson Tide open fall camp next month. Down the line, Preyear is now part of a potentially crowded future quarterback pipeline at Alabama.

The program signed two quarterbacks -- No. 5 pocket passer Jett Thomalla and three-star Tayden-Evan Kaawa -- in the 2026 cycle. In the 2027 class, the Crimson Tide hold another pair of commitments at the position between top-ranked quarterback recruit Elijah Haven (No. 6 overall) and four-star passer Trent Seaborn (No. 209). With his pledge, Preyear joins three-star quarterback Charles Scott in Alabama's 2028 class, which also features pledges from top 300 athlete Braylen Gibbs (No. 292 overall) and three-star outside linebacker Dustin Henry and Ryquan Butler.

While Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer has signed a top-five recruiting class in his two cycles with the program, Alabama is expected to sign a significantly smaller high school class in the 2027 cycle. As of July 10, the Crimson Tide hold only 13 commits in the 2027 class, including just three from the SC Next 300.