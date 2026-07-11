Texas A&M adds 17th SC Next 300 commit for '27 with LB Mikahi Allen

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Texas A&M's top-ranked 2027 recruiting class added another blue-chip pledge Saturday with a commitment from four-star outside linebacker Mikahi Allen, No. 58 in the SC Next 300.

The 6-foot-1, 240-pound defender from Ramsey, New Jersey, is ESPN's fifth-ranked outside linebacker in the 2027 class. Allen, who held significant late interest from Syracuse, picked the Aggies over finalists South Carolina and Texas.

Allen marks the latest addition to the Aggies star-studded 2027 recruiting class, which reaches mid-July at No. 1 in ESPN's class rankings with 17 SC Next 300 commits, joint-most among FBS programs alongside Notre Dame. Texas A&M's incoming class is headlined by six five-star prospects, including springtime offensive tackle pledges Kennedy Brown (No. 5 overall) and Mark Matthews (No. 12) and No. 3 wide receiver Eric McFarland, who committed to the program over Florida, Georgia and Tennessee on June 28.

The Aggies recruiting surge in the 2027 cycle follows the school's first-ever College Football Playoff appearance last fall. After back-to-back top 10 recruiting classes, third-year Texas A&M coach Mike Elko has the program on pace to secure its first No. 1 signing class since the 2022 cycle later this year.

Allen took official visits to Illinois and Texas A&M in May and later cancelled a scheduled trip to Texas in June. A converted safety, he projects as a versatile, do-it-all defender at the next level with standout track and field times in the 100 and 200-meter dash at New Jersey's Don Bosco Prep. Allen closed his junior football season last fall with 58 tackles, seven sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

With his pledge, Texas A&M is poised to sign four of ESPN's top 10 outside linebackers in the 2027 cycle. The Aggies beat Notre Dame to the pledge of No. 1 outside linebacker Kaden Henderson (No. 25 overall) last month. Four-stars Frederick Ards (No. 65) and Kaden McCarty (No. 118) and three-star in-state recruit Aston Whiteside round out the program's collection of incoming linebacker talent.

Along with Brown, Matthews and McFarland, Texas A&M holds three five-star pledges on defense between edge rusher Zyron Forstall (No. 22 overall) and defensive backs Raylaun Henry (No. 19) and Kamarui Dorsey (No. 23). No program has signed six five-star prospects in a single class since the ESPN recruiting rankings era began in 2006.