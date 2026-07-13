Patterson replaces Riveron as ACC supervisor of officials

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Veteran official Gary Patterson was selected as the new ACC supervisor of officials on Monday, less than week after Al Riveron stepped down from the post.

Patterson has served more than three decades as an official and spent 23 seasons with the ACC before abruptly resigning last season over a disputed replay review. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement that Patterson's experience in the conference, including as head referee, had earned him the "trust and respect of coaches and his officiating colleagues."

"His extensive experience on the field has been defined by excellence, integrity and leadership, and his deep understanding of the game makes him uniquely qualified to lead ACC football officiating," Phillips said.

Patterson will continue building on the success of enhanced instant replay access during select TV broadcasts of ACC football games, in addition to overseeing all aspects of the league's officiating program, including recruiting, training, evaluation, scheduling, development and continued education of the league's officials.

Patterson began officiating in 1994 in the South Atlantic Conference and joined the ACC in 2002 as a back judge before being promoted to referee in 2009.