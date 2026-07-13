Source: Tom Herman joins Florida State's coaching staff

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Florida State is hiring former Texas, Houston and Florida Atlantic coach Tom Herman to its coaching staff for the 2026 season, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Herman, 51, last coached in 2024 with Florida Atlantic, when he was fired shortly before the end of his second season. He went 54-20 with Houston and then Texas, recording top 10 finishes in 2015 (Houston) and 2017 (Texas), and went 6-16 at FAU.

Tom Herman, who last coached in 2024 with Florida Atlantic, is joining Mike Norvell's Florida State coaching staff. Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire

Herman spent 2021 as an offensive analyst with the Chicago Bears but hasn't been a college assistant since a three-year run as Ohio State's offensive coordinator from 2012 to 2014 under coach Urban Meyer.

He built his profile as an offensive playcaller, holding coordinator roles with Texas State, Rice and Iowa State before coming to Ohio State, where he won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant in 2014, when the Buckeyes won the national championship. Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn retired in February, and while Tim Harris Jr. was promoted to the OC role, head coach Mike Norvell is set to reclaim offensive playcalling duties this coming season.

On3 first reported Herman's hiring at Florida State.