Syracuse's Angeli said he's fully recovered from Achilles injury

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli said he's fully recovered from the Achilles' tendon injury that cost him most of the 2025 season.

Angeli sustained the injury to his left leg in Syracuse's fourth game, at Clemson, following a blistering start where he threw for 1,316 yards -- second most in the FBS at the time -- and 10 touchdowns. He underwent season-ending surgery and began a long rehab process.

Steve Angeli says he's fully recovered from the Achilles injury that cost him most of the 2025 season. Jacob Kupferman/AP

Angeli said he first felt 100 percent several weeks ago.

"The athletic training staff, coach Fran [Brown] and our strength staff have done a good job of keeping me on a load management plan throughout all the recovery," Angeli told ESPN. "And as we get into practice, still being able to monitor it, but starting to ramp everything up to be able to be full-go for the season and just doing it smartly."

Angeli transferred to Syracuse in 2025 after several years as a reserve at Notre Dame, which included a College Football Playoff appearance.

He earned the Syracuse starting job during training camp and will enter the fall as QB1, ahead of a group full of new talent as Syracuse added quarterback transfers Amari Odom (Kennesaw State) and Malachi Nelson (UTEP), the former No. 1 overall national recruit.

Although Syracuse beat Clemson to improve to 3-1, the team lost its final eight games, all by 13 points or more. Defensive back/wide receiver Demetres Samuel Jr. admitted that several players "lost a bit of confidence when Steve went down."

"When I got hurt, I remember you know being on the sideline and talking to our pastor and talking to my mom and just being like, 'Why God? Like, what did I do?'" Angeli said. "It's one of those moments where it's a little emotional talking about it now because sometimes there's not an answer for it, but as I've gone through everything, I've just learned a lot about myself. It's just tough when you watch the way the rest of the season goes. ... I tried to do everything I could, obviously unable to physically, but it is definitely rough and definitely sucks."

Angeli participated in the Manning Passing Academy last month in Louisiana and won't have any restrictions or fear of reinjury when Syracuse begins preseason camp.

"I feel great, and I feel even better than I did before," he said.