Clemson's Dabo Swinney says Congress could help deter tampering

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's been six months since Clemson coach Dabo Swinney publicly called out Ole Miss for engaging in what he called "blatant" tampering to lure away transfer linebacker Luke Ferrelli.

He has heard nothing back despite providing an alleged timeline, evidence and receipts to the NCAA.

Swinney said Thursday he doesn't regret pointing the finger at Ole Miss coach Pete Golding and general manager Austin Thomas. And he again pushed for change and accountability Thursday for what he called "rampant" tampering in college football.

"We're probably gonna need some congressional help for that," Swinney said during the ACC's preseason football media days. "There has to be some type of order put in place. The tampering is a problem. So there needs to be consequences or you just say to heck with it, don't worry about it, and let's just call it like it is -- the wild, wild west."

Swinney suggested fines, suspensions and even firings should be considered to discourage tampering, which has been a frequent topic of concern in multiple sports.

"There is lots of things that can be put in place," Swinney said. "[Tampering] is rampant because there hasn't been consequences and I don't know there has been much fear of consequences. So you've got to get some order."

Golding defended Ole Miss in April, explaining there are "two sides to every story" referring to Ferrelli, who abruptly transferred to Ole Miss 20 days after beginning classes and team meetings at Clemson in January.

Ferrelli played last season at Cal before originally transferring to Clemson.

In March, Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey called NCAA language covering tampering rules "archaic," but stopped short of urging the oversight body to halt tampering investigations.

Sankey said the new landscape in college sports calls for the rules language to be changed.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips on Wednesday urged coaches and administrators to go public with information if they see potential tampering.

Other ACC coaches have expressed support for Swinney for speaking out.

"I agree with Dabo," Louisville coach Jeff Brohm said. "He should have been upset. To me that type of tampering shouldn't happen. It goes back to there needs to be more guardrails. There needs to be a system in place where there's consequences for doing things you're not supposed to do, and that's not in college football right now."

Brohm said it's one of the reasons he wants to see the Protect College Sports Act passed in Congress.

The bill that top lawmakers and athletic leaders have described as the best hope to stabilize college sports cleared a key vote in the Senate in June following weeks of input from schools, conferences and athletes.

It is now currently in the House for a vote.

The bill would address many areas, including tampering.

"It may not be perfect for everyone, but I'm all for it," Brohm said. "I think it's important that we do something to try to help the game overall and then make adjustments along the way. Until there's consequences for cheating and tampering, people will continue to skirt the edges."

Syracuse coach Fran Brown said he's not sure any rules will change how some teams conduct business behind the scenes.

"Some people just gonna be certain ways," Brown said. "There's still crime in America, right? It's just certain things that you're not gonna ever be able to stop."

Swinney said that despite not receiving an update from the NCAA, he doesn't regret going public with the allegations against Ole Miss -- despite receiving some public criticism.

"They don't owe me an update," Swinney added. "I did my part. The NCAA, ask them for an update. No idea."