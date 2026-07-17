Indiana lands its highest-rated recruit ever in 5-star WR Sales

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Indiana coach Curt Cignetti secured the highest-rated commit in program history Friday with a pledge from five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales, No. 18 in the SC Next 300.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound recruit from Indianapolis is ESPN's No. 4 wide receiver prospect in the 2027 cycle. He announced his commitment to the defending national champion Hoosiers over Texas, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU on Friday afternoon during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show". Per ESPN, Texas emerged as the most serious challenger to Indiana in the final weeks of Sales' recruitment.

Sales, Indiana's No. 1 overall recruit in 2027, is the state's highest-ranked player since eventual All-American Jaylon Smith signed with Notre Dame as ESPN's No. 7 overall prospect in the 2013 class. His commitment represents a seismic in-state recruiting win and marks the latest milestone in Cignetti's remarkable program turnaround following Indiana's storybook run to the school's first-ever football national title in January.

Sales joins outside linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield (No. 235 overall) and in-state offensive tackle Mason McDermott (No. 254) as the third SC Next 300 commit atop the Hoosiers' latest recruiting class. All told, Indiana holds pledges from 17 prospects in the cycle. If Sales ultimately signs with the program later this year, he'll surpass Class of 2022 signee Dasan McCullough (No. 43 in the 2022 SC Next 300) as the highest-ranked addition in school history.

Originally from Alabama, Sales is a two-way star at Indianapolis' Lawrence North High School. He totaled 37 catches for 794 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior last fall, adding 56 tackles on defense.

"The Hoosiers are getting one of those rare prospects that can really run yet also has terrific size," said ESPN national recruiting director Tom Luginbill. "Indiana has had tremendous success with bigger targets on the outside in former Hoosier and current Baltimore Raven Elijah Sarratt and current Hoosier Charlie Becker."

Sales took official visits with each of his finalists this spring, beginning with Indiana in April and closing last month with a trip to runners-up Texas.

Upon his commitment, Sales now headlines the Hoosiers' incoming wide receiver class alongside in-state pass catcher Branden Sharpe and fellow three-star Jardon Carrasquillo. Three-star quarterback Jameson Purcell has been committed to the program since July 2025; running back Dajon Talley Rhodes rounds out the skill position talent bound for Indiana in the 2027 cycle.

Sales' pledge leaves No. 2 running back David Gabriel Georges as the lone remaining uncommitted player among the 23 five-star prospects in 2027 SC Next 300.

David Gabriel Georges, ESPN's No. 14 overall recruit, is set to choose between Ohio State, Ole Miss and Tennessee on July 22. Per ESPN sources, the Buckeyes and Volunteers continue to battle as the leading contenders for Gabriel Georges in the late stages of his process.