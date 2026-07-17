Bill Belichick: Difference in UNC 'night and day' from year ago

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CHARLOTTE -- In the wake of a 4-8 season with few bright spots on the field, coach Bill Belichick struck an optimistic tone about the trajectory of North Carolina's football program on Friday at ACC Media Days.

Belichick's second season at UNC will feature significant changes as the Tar Heels have a new offensive coordinator in Bobby Petrino, 40 true freshmen who've entered the program and a new starter looming at quarterback.

Belichick made clear in his comments the Tar Heels are poised to take a step forward, as he said they are "way ahead" of where UNC was last season, calling the difference "night and day."

"Overall as a football team, our culture, our program, our ability to operate as a team is much higher than it was a year ago," he told ESPN, "and our talent level is higher."

The biggest change at UNC comes in an overhaul of roster philosophy, as the Tar Heels are building in more of a traditional way. Last year, UNC had 70 newcomers, including 40 portal players. This year, there's just 20 portal players and 40 incoming freshmen.

Belichick said last year's numbers were basically by necessity, as by the time he got hired on Dec. 11, the window to recruit high school players was essentially closed. This year, 31 of the 40 players enrolled early, and Belichick said he hopes UNC will build future rosters more in this manner.

When asked about the timeline to competing for championships, Belichick noted it involves stacking recruiting classes.

"Most of the national publications ... ranked us in the Top 15 in your recruiting class," he said. "So I think if you recruit good players, you're going to have good teams. If you don't recruit good players, then you're probably going to have a hard time breaking into that level. So I think we have to consistently bring in good players, continue to work hard, improve and develop them. And I'm confident that we'll be there. It's a process."

UNC's players noted the importance of continuity, as the program saw a significant amount of player movement after the spring portal in 2025. There's no more spring portal.

"We've had the same team the whole year," said receiver Jordan Shipp. "We didn't get 40 guys in December. All of them leaving and get another 50 in May. So I mean, just being able to have the same team for the whole offseason ... that's what's going to really separate us from last year, being able to build that chemistry."

The Tar Heels will be tested immediately as they again open the season against TCU, which pounded UNC 48-14 and set the tone for an underwhelming season on the field. This year's game will be played in Ireland in Week 0 and will provide a telling mile-marker for where UNC is one season later.

Belichick admitted Friday that TCU "ground us down" in last year's opener.

"It'll definitely be a challenge for us," he said. "They do a good job. It's the overall team competitiveness and toughness that TCU has. That's really what you got to be ready for."

Belichick outlined plenty of areas that need improvement. UNC finished No. 129 nationally in total offense -- one of the 10 worst teams in the country -- and No. 66 in scoring defense. UNC had the country's No. 132 fourth-down defense and finished No. 110 in penalty yards per game.

"Overall as a football team, our culture, our program, our ability to operate as a team is much higher than it was a year ago," UNC coach Bill Belichick told ESPN on Friday, "and our talent level is higher." Aaron Beard/AP

"We took some steps, but we're nowhere close to where we wanted to be," he said. "We had too many penalties, we had too many turnovers. We couldn't convert on third down, fourth down defensively. We had too many fourth-down conversions where we had to stay on the field."

Belichick pointed out that zero UNC players were drafted and there's only two players from the 2026 draft class that remain on NFL rosters.

"It just gives you an idea where we were," he said.

Along with a talent upgrade, the hire of veteran play-caller Petrino at offensive coordinator looms as an upgrade from Freddie Kitchens. UNC's quarterback battle will be the biggest on-field story of the upcoming training camp, as Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr., Texas A&M transfer Miles O'Neill and true freshman Travis Burgess are among the contenders.

"I wish I knew the answer to it now, but I don't," Belichick said of the quarterback derby. He added he'll make a decision "once it becomes clear" and that he doesn't want to "make a decision and then reverse field and all that."

UNC's players said there's an expectation that comes with playing for Belichick that's inherent to his résumé.

"Then you actually get to know him, the humility that he has, the care for each and every person in the building, and eventually you kind of just understand what the expectations are," said offensive lineman Christo Kelly. "I don't want to say you're walking on eggshells because you're not, but there's a sense of always wanting to do the best at all times. When you have that, you know what to expect, there's no pressure."

While UNC played poorly on the field last year, Belichick said he's having "fun" coaching college football. He said he has learned a lot about evaluating players ages 17 to 22 and has enjoyed the new experience after nearly a half-century of exclusively coaching in the NFL.

"I enjoy seeing the kids grow," he said. "And so you see a lot of growth in kids as they move away from home, as they live on their own and just start to become real adults. So I've enjoyed that."