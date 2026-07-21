Returning QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina look past 2025

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TAMPA, Fla. -- LaNorris Sellers' career arc has been a roller coaster ride, but after enduring a 4-8 season in 2025, he said he had no thoughts of leaving South Carolina for a fresh start elsewhere.

"I believe you've got to leave places better than you found them," said Sellers, who followed a stellar 2024 campaign with a pedestrian 13 TD passes last year. "That's what I was always taught. I built relationships here. There was no point in going somewhere else to start over for a year."

Sellers entered the 2024 season as an unknown commodity and struggled early, including a three-turnover game in a two-point loss to Alabama.

"There was noise outside, like, 'Is he the answer at quarterback?'" head coach Shane Beamer recalled.

Sellers and the Gamecocks then reeled off six straight wins, including several late comebacks led by the QB's athleticism as a runner, and after toppling Clemson in the regular-season finale, Beamer proclaimed Sellers "the best player in the country."

Sellers entered last year as a Heisman contender and a projected first-round draft pick, but things did not go as planned. South Carolina lost six of seven to end the season, firing offensive coordinator Mike Shula midway through the year. That left Sellers as a seemingly obvious candidate for a departure via the portal.

"That's just part of the game, having your ups and downs," Sellers said. "You just gotta learn from it. You make mistakes and hope it makes you better for the future."

Sellers said he's worked on improving his footwork and anticipation this offseason, particularly now that he'll be playing in new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles' tempo system.

But the struggles last year were a lesson of their own, Beamer said.

"The kid's gone through a lot, but he's grown, he's matured, and I think he's in the best place he's been physically and mentally since he's been at South Carolina," Beamer said. "He's grown as a leader, and I think you'll see the best version of LaNorris Sellers that you ever have in 2026."

Despite the disappointing record for a team that opened 2025 ranked No. 13 in the country, Beamer said Sellers' decision to return actually reflected a widespread belief from the team that the Gamecocks weren't that far off.

South Carolina returned Sellers, along with highly regarded edge rusher Dylan Stewart and speedy receiver Nyck Harbor -- decisions, Harbor said, were easy to make.

"The lesson from last season was just the togetherness we still had," Harbor said. "It was just a bad-luck season ... and we're using it as motivation."

Or, Beamer said, there's a sense of urgency that comes with retaining players like Sellers and Harbor after a down year.

"I think it's a statement about what our players think that they all came back," Beamer said. "We didn't lose anybody we wanted to keep. It wasn't just like we were paying them more than anyone else and convinced them to stay for the money. All these guys stayed because they believe in what we're doing."