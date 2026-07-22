Venables, Smart lead top quips from Day 1 and 2 of SEC media days

Will Stein says Kentucky can win on the biggest stage 'because of me' (5:10)

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SEC media days are here. And so is the bravado, wit and trash talk that comes with the event.

All 16 of the league's coaches and a bevy of players made their way to Tampa, Florida, this week to discuss the upcoming season. The result? All sorts of quips and stories, in addition to, of course, plenty of on-field football talk.

As great as proper football talk is after a long offseason, in-depth answers don't move the needle when it comes to intriguing or firing up fans quite like punchy one-liners. In the spirit of "winning the news conference," we singled out the best lines from some of the coaches' time in Tampa.

"I don't know about 50 Cent." -- Oklahoma HC Brent Venables

Last year, the Sooners established a new tradition when games head into the fourth quarter at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium: The stylings of rapper 50 Cent's iconic 2003 track "Many Men (Wish Death)" ring out from the stadium's speakers. And when the College Football Playoff came to Norman in December 2025, 50 Cent himself was on hand to perform the song live.

Asked if there are any future concerts on the books for the 2026 season, Venables was noncommittal about a potential return by the rapper.

"John Wayne rode after he had been shot. He turned out all right." -- Missouri HC Eliah Drinkwitz

Drinkwitz's time on the main stage began with a serious topic: the recovery of star running back Ahmad Hardy, who was shot in the upper leg May 10 while attending an outdoor concert. The Tigers coach did have positive news to share on that front. Hardy has been medically cleared and is expected to make a full recovery, though the timeline for his return to the gridiron is still to be determined.

Discussing Hardy's mentality and approach to rehab, Drinkwitz invoked actor John Wayne, expressing confidence that Hardy is "going to be a better Ahmad Hardy than he was before."

"I think because of me, to be honest." -- Kentucky HC Will Stein

Sometimes the best answers are the most blunt, a maxim Stein embraced Monday with his response to a question. Asked why he believes he can win at Kentucky, Stein cited his own experience at the sport's top levels, his recruiting know-how and his preparation for "tough moments."

It should be noted, however, that Stein's answer wasn't exclusively limited to that line. He also shouted out the city of Lexington being an appealing destination and Kentucky's administration as other sources of belief.

"Because of me."



Will Stein believes in his system and that he can do special things at Kentucky 🔥 @UKFootball pic.twitter.com/5TlwZKA4Vd — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 20, 2026

"Whether it is the grocery stores being fully stocked with mustard..." -- Tennessee HC Josh Heupel

Suffice it to say that Heupel is ready for Lane Kiffin's first trip to Neyland Stadium as LSU's head coach.

Expressing his hope that the Volunteers' fanbase "hasn't cooled off," Heupel cited Knoxville area stores that sell mustard and golf balls needing to be fully stocked. It was a reference to the wild return of Kiffin -- who left his own head coaching gig at Tennessee in 2010 in less-than-harmonious fashion -- to Knoxville five years ago, during which an assortment of items were thrown in his direction from the stands, including most famously a mustard bottle and golf ball.

"Because certainly [Kiffin] is the Adonis of all college football coaches." -- Georgia HC Kirby Smart

Speaking of Kiffin, Heupel wasn't the only coach who referenced the Tigers coach.

Asked about his friendship with Kiffin and the possibility of Kiffin trolling in the SEC coaches group chat, Smart asked for an explanation of what the word troll meant. The answer provided was "he likes to stir the pot," to which Smart responded: "Yep, that's him."

Smart clarified that he wanted to make sure that it wasn't a reference to appearances, noting: "He would say I look like a troll." The Georgia head man then invoked the Greek mythological figure and spoke positively about Kiffin's coaching chops and group chat presence.

"Some of those prayers have been answered." -- Auburn HC Alex Golesh

Golesh, hired by Auburn this past offseason, admitted that he and his staff were "starting from scratch" in putting together the Tigers' offensive line for the upcoming campaign. Noting that early in the spring he was "ready to pull my hair out" observing where the unit was at, Golesh recalled a time when he asked the local media for prayers.

Thankfully for Golesh's hair, he said Tuesday that some of those prayers have evidently helped produce encouraging results up front.

"... while the world laughed from the safety of the sideline" -- Vanderbilt HC Clark Lea

One of the breakout stories of the 2025 season came from Nashville, where Lea and the Commodores won double-digit games for the first time in school history as part of a 10-3 campaign. Lea brought plenty of strong words in his opening statement in Tampa ("Progress is not the destination. Last season was not an arrival," anyone?), and in expressing his gratitude for his players who stuck with the process, he included a nod to those who doubted Vanderbilt's progression from afar.

"Last season was not an arrival; it was simply another step in the climb."



The future is bright with Clark Lea & @VandyFootball ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/6CG67e16k3 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 21, 2026

"Can we not?" -- South Carolina HC Shane Beamer

In his opening statement, Beamer referenced one of the more painful losses of South Carolina's 2025 season, a meltdown defeat to Texas A&M that saw the Gamecocks take a 30-3 lead into halftime only to lose 31-30. In turn, the first question he faced started with "Speaking of the Texas A&M game ...," which Beamer answered, but not before lightheartedly doing his best to bat it away.