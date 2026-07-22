Ole Miss' Golding on LSU's Kiffin: 'Lane and I are great'

Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Ole Miss coach Pete Golding didn't hold back in his first appearance at SEC media days Wednesday, saying his relationship with LSU coach Lane Kiffin is good while defending his program against tampering allegations by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

Golding, who was promoted to head coach after Kiffin left for LSU during the Rebels' surprising College Football Playoff run last season, said he has no ill feelings toward his former boss.

"Lane and I are great, man," Golding told ESPN. "I can't wait for him every morning to call me or text me. It's just the highlight of my day."

Golding revealed that he purchased one of Kiffin's houses in Oxford, Mississippi.

"He's still got another one for sale, but I bought one of them," Golding said. "But he was kind of redoing it and hadn't finished everything yet, so I bought it."

Golding inherited a finished product from Kiffin on the field. With the return of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and tailback Kewan Lacy, the Rebels are expected to be among the top contenders for an SEC title and a second straight CFP appearance.

Chambliss and Lacy weighed whether to return to Ole Miss after Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. left for LSU. Both considered whether to join their former coaches at the SEC rival.

"Who are you going to use?" Golding told the players to consider. "Like, either college football uses you or you use college football. At some point, you've got to use an alumni base to be able to get a job and to be able to do this and to do that.

"And where are you going to bring your kids? Where's your alma mater? What jersey are they wearing? Y'all two in one season created a legacy that's going to be hard for anybody to ever overtake."

Then Golding told Chambliss and Lacy to search for Kiffin's name on the internet in his office.

"Just Google 'Lane Kiffin,'" Golding told them. "A dude that they would have built a statue of here three days ago. Google his name right now. They wouldn't piss on him if he was on fire, right? And so they're going to do the same thing to y'all two if you do what?"