Tennessee beats out Ohio State for prized RB Gabriel Georges

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Five-star running back David Gabriel Georges committed to Tennessee on Wednesday, sealing a massive victory for Vols coach Josh Heupel and closing one of the fiercest recruiting battles of the 2027 cycle.

Gabriel Georges is ESPN's No. 2 running back and the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2027 SC Next 300. Originally from Quebec, he has accounted for 2,852 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns across two varsity seasons at Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Gabriel Georges announced his pledge to Tennessee over Ohio State and Ole Miss on Wednesday evening after official visits with each school this spring. His commitment wraps a contentious, monthslong battle between the Vols and Buckeyes that stretched into the final days of Gabriel Georges' recruitment with Heupel and Tennessee running backs coach De'Rail Sims playing a central role in the decision, sources told ESPN. Georgia was another contender in the process.

After landing a pair of five-stars in the 2026 cycle between quarterback Faizon Brandon and wide receiver Tristen Keys, the Vols now have an elite running back set to join the program in 2027. Gabriel Georges, who took his official visit to Tennessee in early June, arrives as the top-ranked member of Heupel's latest recruiting class, which entered Wednesday outside ESPN's top 25 classes with five SC Next 300 pledges in the cycle.

If he signs later this year, Gabriel Georges will represent the program's highest-ranked running back addition since Bryce Brown signed as the nation's No. 2 rusher in the Class of 2009.

A punishing runner at 6-foot, 205 pounds, Gabriel Georges is the latest standout from a recent pipeline of Canadian-born running backs that includes Rutgers' Antwan Raymond, ex-Oklahoma State rusher Chuba Hubbard and former Illinois volume carrier Chase Brown.

Gabriel Georges relocated from Canada to Chattanooga, Tennessee ahead of his sophomore year to pursue a pathway to major college football. He helped lead Baylor School to a state title game appearance and rushed for 1,103 yards and 14 touchdowns during his debut season in 2024 and closed his junior campaign last fall with 1,749 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Gabriel Georges' stiff-arm marks a significant blow for Ohio State coach Ryan Day and his staff, which spent the past 24 months aggressively pursuing the coveted running back. The Buckeyes hold the No. 6 recruiting class in ESPN's latest 2027 class rankings with four five-star pledges, including summertime additions Marcus Fakatou (No. 13 overall) and Caden Moss (No. 15).

Gabriel Georges began Wednesday as the last available five-star prospect and the top uncommitted recruit in the SC Next 300. His pledge leaves only five of ESPN's top 300 prospects uncommitted in late July, led by four-star Landen Williams-Callis (No. 46 overall).

Williams-Callis, ESPN's No. 3 running back prospect, is expected to announce his decision on Aug. 1 with Houston, Missouri, SMU, Texas and Texas A&M among his finalists.