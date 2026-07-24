Commitment season tiers: How CFB programs fared on the recruiting trail

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Traditionally, evaluating a recruiting cycle in late July is a tricky task. There's still a lot of road left before the early signing period opens Dec. 4, and plenty can (and will) change by then. Coaches, invariably, get fired. At least a few elite prospects, inevitably, flip. And in an era when high school recruits cannot legally sign binding contracts until December, there's always room for unfulfilled promises and late drama at the negotiating table.

Still, times have changed. Long gone are the days of coveted prospects dragging open recruitments to signing day. In the 2027 cycle, the vast majority of the business on the recruiting trail got done between March 1 and July 22 with 246 of ESPN's top 300 prospects sealing commitments over that span, per ESPN Research. After five-star running back David Gabriel Georges' pledge to Tennessee on Wednesday, only five members of the 2027 SC Next 300 reach late summer still uncommitted, including just one among the top 100, leaving ESPN's latest class of blue-chip recruits historically settled at this stage of the calendar.

Indeed, the recruiting calendar continues to unfold earlier each year. Considering those numbers, it's fair to deem that period -- from the beginning of March to the final weeks of July -- the (unofficial) official business window for class of 2027.

Who made the most of that critical stretch? Who flew under the radar? Which classes should we keep an eye on? And which of college football's biggest powers find themselves on the outside looking in following the busiest stretch of the recruiting cycle?

To be clear, this is not Craig Haubert's national class rankings. Instead, we're aiming to measure the hottest programs on the recruiting trail, the blue bloods that have put themselves in good positions for signing day and others playing catch-up with the recruiting business window closed and a new season on the horizon.

Tier 1: Traditional powers that made the most of the business window

Hayden Stepp pledged to Oregon as the No. 16 overall recruit. UC Report

It's no surprise that five of the top six programs in ESPN's latest class rankings -- Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M -- cleaned up during the busiest stretch of the 2027 cycle. But the numbers offer a window into just how critical those months were this year.

Of the 70 blue-chip pledges between those five schools -- roughly 23.3% of the SC Next 300 -- 51 came sometime between March 1 and July 22.

Current class ranking: No. 2

Spring/summer pledges: 14

No program picked up more blue-chip pledges after March 1 than the Fighting Irish, led by commitments from top-ranked interior offensive lineman Albert Simien (No. 26 overall), No. 5 defensive tackle David Folorunsho (No. 66) and coveted legacy recruit in wide receiver Julius Jones (No. 50). From the line of scrimmage (Simien, Folorunsho, OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola) to the secondary (cornerbacks Xavier Hasan and Ace Alston) to the backfield (Lathan Whisenton and Isaiah Rogers), Notre Dame is adding elite talent at premium positions this cycle.

That's good for the program's long-term health. More broadly, it's the latest signal of Notre Dame's heightened recruiting standard under Marcus Freeman. The fifth-year coach signed 18 blue-chip prospects in the 2026 cycle and holds pledges from 19 in 2027, placing the Irish on track for back-to-back top-five classes for the first time since ESPN began tracking recruiting rankings in 2006. By comparison, former Irish coach Brian Kelly averaged 8.5 top-300 signees in 12 recruiting cycles between 2010 and 2021 and logged only one top-five finish over that span, per ESPN Research.

Current class ranking: No. 6

Spring/summer pledges: 10

Only Texas A&M holds more five-star pledges (six) than coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes after defensive tackle Marcus Fakatou (No. 13 overall) and offensive tackle Caden Moss (No. 15) joined longtime commits D.J. Jacobs (No. 3) and Jamier Brown (No. 11) atop the program's incoming class.

Ohio State overcame longstanding relationships at LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee to land Moss, ESPN's No. 4 offensive tackle, on June 26, then edged CFP rivals Georgia and Texas to add Fakatou to an impressive defensive line class days later. Five-star running back David Gabriel Georges was a long-term priority, and there's no getting around the blow his July 22 commitment to Tennessee dealt the Buckeyes. But Ohio State flexed its muscles to fill out its class this summer while adding a trio of four-star defenders -- edge rusher Wyatt Smith, outside linebacker Prince Goldsby and Deontay Malone -- and quality depth on the line of scrimmage.

Current class ranking: No. 4

Spring/summer pledges: 21

The Ducks' latest class had only three members March 1 before coach Dan Lanning and his staff hoovered up a staggering 21 pledges across the spring/summer commitment season.

The two most significant moves came in the same 48 hours when Oregon secured five-star pledges from cornerback Hayden Stepp (No. 16 overall) and wide receiver Xavier Sabb (No. 20) in early July. With that duo in the fold, Lanning is poised to sign at least two five-star recruits for a third consecutive cycle later this year, another signifier of the Ducks' swelling clout on the recruiting trail under the program's fifth-year coach.

All told, Oregon holds 24 pledges in one of the nation's deepest 2027 classes. That group includes No. 4 pocket passer Will Mencl (No. 94 overall), who chose the Ducks over Auburn and Penn State in April, and a standout pass-catching class led by Sabb, No. 2 athlete Tae Walden Jr. (No. 62) and top-100 wide receiver Dakota Guerrant, ESPN's No. 79 overall recruit. Four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets (No. 35) agreed to a seven-figure deal with Oregon before his April 3 pledge, and ESPN's No. 4 defensive end remains the top-ranked defender in the Ducks' 2027 class.

Current class ranking: No. 3

Spring/summer pledges: 12

The Longhorns have invested heavily in elite defensive talent for yet another cycle in 2027.

The headliner from a busy run of summer recruiting was top-ranked cornerback John Meredith III (No. 2 overall), who told ESPN on Thursday that he plans to reclassify into the 2026 cycle and enroll at Texas early this fall. He'll be joined there next year by outside linebacker Jabarrius Garror (No. 49), defensive tackle Kasi Currie (No. 59) and safety Junior Tu'Upo (No. 98), the other three top-100 defenders who landed in coach Steve Sarkisian's incoming class during June 11-26.

If the program signs each of the nine SC Next 300 defenders currently committed to its 2027 class, the Longhorns will have added 24 blue-chip defenders across the past three cycles, per ESPN Research. That would place Texas well ahead of national recruiting rivals such as Oregon (19), Ohio State (18), Georgia (No. 17), LSU (14) and Alabama (12) over that span.

Sarkisian's focus on elite defenders in 2027 isn't new, and Texas' recent track record of getting them on the field early -- see: Graceson Littleton in 2025 -- and the arrival of first-year defensive coordinator Will Muschamp has only bolstered those efforts on the trail.

Current class ranking: No. 1

Spring/summer pledges: 9

After completing its five-star spree with offensive tackles Kennedy Brown (No. 5 overall) and Mark Matthews (No. 12) and wide receiver Eric McFarland III (No. 17), Texas A&M is threatening to make history later this year as the first program to sign six five-stars in a single cycle in the ESPN recruiting rankings era. That five-star haul, which leads the nation's top-ranked class, is a testament to the Aggies' transformation under third-year coach Mike Elko.

Of course, such elite collections of talent are only as good as the production they ultimately provide.

Since 2006, there have been three cycles in which a program signed five five-star prospects, per ESPN Research: Alabama in 2014 and 2023 and Texas A&M in 2022. Each member of the Crimson Tide's 2014 five-star class contributed to at least one national title; two became first-team All-Americans. On the flip side, while Texas A&M's 2022 class featured future standouts such as Walter Nolen III, LT Overton and Evan Stewart, all but edge rusher Shemar Stewart wound up playing their best football somewhere else. With Elko at the helm this time around, there's confidence that the Aggies are equipped to capitalize on a historic 2027 class.

Tier 2: Early leaders holding strong

No. 1 overall recruit Jalen Brewster committed to Texas Tech. UC Report

Current class ranking: No. 5

Spring/summer pledges: 16

Coveted in-state offensive linemen Cooper Hackett (No. 38 overall) and Kaeden Penny (No. 104) and No. 6 defensive end Krew Jones (No. 45) were the initial anchors within a Sooners recruiting class that already held six SC Next 300 pledges by New Year's Day. Oklahoma bolstered that group with spring/summer additions such as No. 2 outside linebacker Cooper Witten (No. 32 overall), No. 4 overall tight end Seneca Driver (No. 76) and quarterback Jamison Roberts (No. 274), ESPN's No. 6 dual-threat passer.

However, the bulk of the Sooners' business in the past few months has centered on filling out the depth of the program's 27-man class; 11 of the program's 16 additions after March 1 came outside the SC Next 300. Critically, the program retained nearly all of its early pledges with wide receiver Demare Dezeurn (No. 88 overall) representing the only blue-chip departure among three springtime decommits, leaving Oklahoma in position to potentially match its highest-ranked class (No. 4 in 2023) under coach Brent Venables come December.

Current class ranking: No. 10

Spring/summer pledges: 15

Similar to Oklahoma, the Red Raiders got much of their most important work done early in the cycle with commitments from No. 1 overall recruit Jalen Brewster, No. 4 QB Kavian Bryant (No. 48 overall) and wide receiver Benny Easter Jr. (No. 64 overall) last fall. Like the Sooners, retention across the spring and summer was as key as any addition Texas Tech made over those months.

That conversation, naturally, centers on Brewster, who initially committed last October. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound defensive tackle from Cedar Hill, Texas, enjoyed a lengthy official visit slate this spring with stops at Florida, Indiana, LSU, Miami, Oregon, SMU and Texas. Despite legitimate flip efforts from the Gators, Tigers and Longhorns. Brewster was still committed to the Red Raiders alongside fellow five-star defensive lineman Anthony Sweeney (No. 10) as of Thursday, and sources close to his recruitment expect it to remain that way.

Current class ranking: No. 18

Spring/summer pledges: 11

The Trojans signaled early their intention to scale back on the high school trail in 2027 after loading up with 35 signees in the nation's No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle. But USC still had priority targets and hit on the majority of them, including a pair of top in-state pledges between No. 1 safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson (No. 21 overall) and wide receiver Quentin Hale (No. 53). Coach Lincoln Riley found success across the country, too, headlined by the April commitment of defensive end Mekai Brown (No. 119) out of Greenwich, Connecticut.

Like Brewster, Fa'alave-Johnson has been the subject of heavy flip interest from Oregon and Texas in recent months but has repeatedly affirmed his pledge to the Trojans this summer.

Tier 3: Perennial powers (mostly) on schedule

No. 2 pocket passer Trae Taylor III is a longtime pledge to Nebraska. UC Report

Current class ranking: No. 16

Spring/summer pledges: 15

The LSU job comes with entirely different expectations -- and resources -- from the one Lane Kiffin held at Ole Miss. At the same time, any conversation surrounding the Tigers' first-year coach and high school recruiting must also be viewed through the lens of his historic (and very present) reliance on transfer portal talent. Still, Kiffin is recruiting much like he did in Oxford in his first full recruiting cycles at LSU, at least to date.

In six complete cycles at Ole Miss from 2019 to 2025, Kiffin averaged 5.3 blue-chip recruits per class, topping out at seven SC Next 300 signees twice (2021 and 2025), per ESPN Research. As of Friday, the Tigers hold pledges from eight top-300 prospects. LSU did well to hang onto Kelly-era quarterback pledge Peyton Houston (No. 86 overall). Keeping top-ranked tight end Ahmad Hudson (No. 35) at home and landing pass rushers K.J. Green (No. 47) and Chris Whitehead (No. 55) were big, too.

But despite its best efforts, LSU hasn't managed to pry five-star flip targets such as Jalen Brewster (Texas Tech) and Easton Royal (Texas), at least not yet. Without them, Kiffin's debut class is lacking the kind of punch many expected when he joined the Tigers last December.

Current class ranking: No. 15

Spring/summer pledges: 16

Coach Kirby Smart delivered a top-three signing class in nine of his first 10 cycles at Georgia. After slipping to No. 6 in the 2026 cycle, the Bulldogs look poised to sign their lowest-ranked recruiting class since the two-time national champions took charge after the 2015 season.

One explanation is that Georgia is taking a more selective approach to high school recruiting in 2027 after signing 30-plus prospects in each of the past three cycles. Another? ESPN sources suggest the Bulldogs' financial discipline has hampered the program's pursuit of elite talent in the 2027 class. Recent high-profile misses include top-50 in-state defenders Chance Gilbert (Auburn) and Ta'Shawn Poole (Florida State), and the Bulldogs whiffed on a series of blue-chip quarterbacks before landing Colton Nussmeier (No. 133 overall) in June.

Georgia should be just fine, especially with No. 1 running back Kemon Spell (No. 7 overall) atop its latest class. But at No. 19 in ESPN's latest class rankings, Smart and the Bulldogs sit just one spot ahead of rival Georgia Tech with little room to rise before signing day.

Current class ranking: No. 8

Spring/summer pledges: 18

There's not much to quibble with about the development around a Hurricanes class that hits late July at No. 8 in ESPN's class rankings. Coach Mario Cristobal and his staff opened the spring by landing a coveted local talent in No. 6 wide receiver Nick Lennear (No. 28 overall), then flipped a pair of top-10 cornerbacks from recruiting rivals with Donte Wright (Georgia) and Ai'King Hall (Oregon) before swiping the nation's No. 5 edge rusher, Jaiden Bryant, from LSU.

The vibes are good in Coral Gables, but Miami's whiff on five-star Texas A&M pledge Mark Matthews (No. 12 overall) certainly leaves a bad taste in the mouth. The Hurricanes spent years recruiting ESPN's No. 3 offensive tackle from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Losing Matthews at all, let alone to a school more than 1,200 miles away with former Miami recruiting staffer David "Pop" Cooney working for the Aggies, will sting for a while.

Current class ranking: No. 11

Spring/summer pledges: 19

Among other reasons, coach Kyle Whittingham was hired last December to stabilize the Wolverines in the wake of former coach Sherrone Moore's abrupt firing. Eight months later, Whittingham has Michigan poised to sign its deepest blue-chip class since 2019.

The former longtime Utah coach and his staff recovered smoothly from quarterback Peter Bourque's February decommitment, leaning on prior connections to flip No. 1 pocket passer Kamden Lopati (No. 36 overall) in April. The Wolverines surrounded Lopati this spring with skill position additions such as wide receiver Quentin Burrell (No. 37), tight end Colt Lumpris (No. 87) and running back Tyson Robinson (No. 121), three of the best-ranked prospects among 13 SC Next 300 commits that would match the Michigan's highest count over the past 10 cycles.

Current class ranking: No. 24

Spring/summer pledges: 16

This could prove to be Josh Heupel's lowest-ranked class at Tennessee. But the sixth-year coach landed one of the most significant commitments of his Vols tenure Wednesday with a pledge from No. 2 running back David Gabriel Georges, ESPN's No. 14 overall recruit.

Tennessee went all-in on the coveted five-star rusher and ultimately edged Ohio State in one of the fiercest head-to-head recruiting battles of the cycle. After signing five-stars at quarterback (Faizon Brandon) and wide receiver (Tristen Keys) in the 2026 cycle, Heupel has the program's highest-ranked running back pledge since 2009 on the way next year.

Tier 4: New coach bump

Peter Bourque flipped his pledge from Michigan to Virginia Tech this past spring. UCReport

Current class ranking: No. 9

Spring/summer pledges: 24

It hasn't taken coach Alex Golesh long to start winning recruiting battles against the big dogs at Auburn. In his first spring on the job, the former South Florida coach edged Georgia for No. 3 safety Chance Gilbert (No. 29 overall), beat Notre Dame to offensive tackle Layton Von Brandt (No. 42) and outlasted Miami in the race for highly regarded running back Myson Johnson-Cook (No. 57).

That trio continues to sit atop the Tigers' ninth-ranked recruiting class, which has picked up all but one of its 25 pledges -- including all 13 of the program's SC Next 300 commits -- after March 1. Working from behind in their early months with the Tigers, Golesh and his staff caught up fast this spring.

Current class ranking: No. 21

Spring/summer pledges: 22

Tosh Lupoi earned a reputation as one of the nation's top recruiters during his time at Oregon. In his debut cycle with the Bears, the infectiously energetic first-year coach has his alma mater in position to sign its deepest blue-chip class in the ESPN recruiting rankings era (since 2006).

If signing day were today, Cal's eight SC Next 300 commits would mark a program record. Six of those prospects hail from the state of California, including Oklahoma flip Demare Dezeurn (No. 88 overall) and fellow four-star pass catchers Charles Davis (No. 108) and Rahzario Edwards (No. 109). They're joined by May quarterback pledge Dane Weber (No. 230) out of Temecula, California, in what could amount to a foundational class for Lupoi and the Bears.

Current class ranking: No. 7

Spring/summer pledges: 24

Perhaps no first-year staff hit the ground running on the recruiting trail stronger than coach Jon Sumrall and the Gators. Eight months in, Florida holds the nation's seventh-ranked class, a mark that would represent the program's best recruiting finish since 2014.

Sumrall and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein made a statement in April with the commitment of No. 1 offensive tackle Maxwell Hiller (No. 4 overall). If he signs later this year, the five-star lineman will represent the Gators' highest-ranked offensive tackle addition since 2015. Florida followed Hiller's pledge with spring/summer commitments from top-ranked center Peyton Miller (No. 68), in-state quarterback Davin Davidson (No. 107) and nine other blue-chip prospects. Sumrall has a long way to go toward restoring the Gators on the field, but his early returns on the recruiting trail should stoke plenty of optimism in Gainesville.

Current class ranking: No. 14

Spring/summer pledges: 21

Spurred on by fresh energy under first-year coach Bob Chesney, revamped financial resources, USC's No. 1 signing class or some combination of all three, the Bruins went to work on the recruiting trail this spring, adding 21 of their 22 highest-rated pledges after March 1.

That run featured a torrid stretch from April 30 to May 3 in which UCLA landed seven commits in a single weekend, headlined by in-state defensive back JuJu Johnson (No. 27), defensive tackle George Toia (No. 61) and Georgia cornerback flip Jerry Outhouse Jr. (No. 85). The trio would represent the Bruins' largest haul of top-100 talent since 2017. The lingering question: Can UCLA hang onto its class from now to signing day?

Tier 5: Flying under the radar

Florida gained a committment from No. 1 OT Maxwell Hiller, who's the No. 4 overall recruit. UC Report

Current class ranking: No. 13

Spring/summer pledges: 20

Highly regarded quarterback commit Kharim Hughley (No. 126 overall), committed to the Tigers for more than a year, remains the program's top-ranked 2027 pledge.

But Clemson added offensive talent around ESPN's No. 5 dual-threat passer in recent months with pledges from four-star wide receiver Jamarin Simmons (No. 213), running back Gary Walker (No. 232) and offensive tackle J.J. Brown (No. 296). SC Next 300 defenders Desmond Malpress (No. 127), Jayden Aparicio-Bailey (No. 210) and Seth Tillman (No. 223) are among the newcomers to what could become coach Dabo Swinney's deepest blue-chip class since 2024.

Current class ranking: No. 20

Spring/summer pledges: 26

The seven SC Next 300 commits among the Yellow Jackets' 26 pledges since March 1 would represent the program's most in a single cycle under fourth-year coach Brent Key.

No surprise, Key is once again building through the line of scrimmage in 2027 with spring/summer commitments from four-star offensive tackles Joshua Sam Epelle (No. 99) and Kalel Johnson (No. 34 OT) and defensive linemen Jamar Thompson (No. 122), Justin Weeks (No. 153) and Maleek Lee (No. 264). Notably, Georgia Tech hits late July on pace to sign more blue-chip in-state recruits than local rival Georgia for the first time in the modern recruiting era.

Current class ranking: No. 12

Spring/summer pledges: 16

The Huskers believe they have their quarterback of the future in No. 2 pocket passer and longtime pledge Trae Taylor III (No. 41 overall), who committed last May. This spring, Nebraska went to work on surrounding Taylor with a quality supporting cast.

The Huskers outlasted Penn State for four-star pass catcher Khalil Taylor (No. 71 overall) in July. And Nebraska continued adding up front, too, with No. 3 offensive guard Jordan Agbanoma (No. 75) and four-star offensive tackle Timi Aliu (No. 238) among four additions to a deep collection of offensive line talent in coach Matt Rhule's latest class.

Current class ranking: No. 17

Spring/summer pledges: 20

On paper, Ole Miss recruiting hasn't skipped a beat under first-year coach Pete Golding. The program's collection of seven SC Next 300 pledges is led by June commits Ben'Jarvius Shumaker (No. 100 overall), Mitchell Turner (No. 120) and Antonio Berry (No. 169) -- three of Mississippi's top 10 prospects in 2027 -- and would match the single-class highs Kiffin set during his six cycles with the Rebels. No different from his head coaching debut in last season's CFP, Golding is passing his first full recruiting cycle leading Ole Miss with flying colors.

Current class ranking: No. 19

Spring/summer pledges: 26

James Franklin immediately flashed his recruiting prowess in the weeks after his arrival to Virginia Tech last fall. For 2027, the former Penn State coach is making the most of familiar regional pipelines and showing once again what can be possible for the Hokies under his watch.

Franklin's most significant get across a busy spring was former Michigan quarterback pledge Peter Bourque (No. 96). Virginia Tech edged finalists Georgia and Penn State for ESPN's No. 5 pocket passer May 14, and Bourque will represent the program's highest-ranked quarterback addition since Tyrod Taylor in the 2007 class if he signs later this year.

Tier 6: Outside looking in (some more than others)

No. 6 overall recruit Elijah Haven pledged to Alabama. UA Next Football

Current class ranking: NR

Spring/summer pledges: 13

Set aside roster management dynamics and the promise of top-35 pledges Elijah Haven (No. 6 overall) and Osani Gayles (No. 34). Bottom line: Alabama is set to sign its lowest-ranked class since Nick Saban landed on campus in 2007 and almost certain to snap a streak of 19 consecutive top-10 recruiting finishes in December. That will do nothing to ease the pressure looming over coach Kalen DeBoer's third season with the Crimson Tide.

Current class ranking: NR

Spring/summer pledges: 14

Florida State made a few impressive additions on defense this summer between pledges from safeties Ta'Shawn Poole (No. 43 overall) and Jernard Albright (No. 196) and No. 7 defensive tackle Sam LeJeune (No. 96). But the Seminoles' efforts with elite recruits in the 2027 class were undoubtedly hampered by the ever-present uncertainty surrounding seventh-year coach Mike Norvell, and that will remain until major changes -- one way or another -- come in Tallahassee.

Current class ranking: NR

Spring/summer pledges: 16

The defending national champions have picked up three SC Next 300 pledges since mid-May, none bigger than five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales (No. 18 overall).

Coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers spent months battling Texas, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU before landing the 6-5 pass catcher from Indianapolis on July 17. If Sales signs later this year, he'll represent the highest-ranked signee in school history.

Current class ranking: NR

Spring/summer pledges: 17

One of Bill Belichick's first acts as North Carolina's head coach was a grand tour of the state's top high school programs. Eighteen months later, the Tar Heels reach late July without a single in-state pledge among their 17 commits in the 2027 class. There's an argument to be made that local recruiting has never mattered less in the NIL/revenue-share era. But North Carolina's complete lack of presence with a talented in-state class in 2027 is striking nonetheless.

Current class ranking: NR

Spring/summer pledges: 22

The Nittany Lions' offseason portal haul and first-year coach Matt Campbell's late start on the recruiting trail are both factors, but Penn State lost key in-state recruiting battles against the likes of Nebraska, Notre Dame and the first-year staff at Florida this spring. The school also failed to reel in any of the James Franklin-era pledges who left the program's 2027 class last fall, including No. 1 running back Kemon Spell (No. 7 overall) and four-star pass catcher Khalil Taylor (No. 71).

On a positive note, Campbell's staff appears to have shifted its focus to the 2028 cycle with pledges from cornerback Deonte Flemings Jr. (No. 100 in the SC Next Junior 300) and quarterback James Armstrong (No. 155), two of Pennsylvania's top five prospects in the class.