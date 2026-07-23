Kiffin focused on QB Leavitt's transition into LSU offense

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TAMPA -- LSU coach Lane Kiffin cast an optimistic projection for quarterback Sam Leavitt's return from a foot injury, saying the Arizona State transfer is now windmill dunking and projects as a first-round NFL draft pick.

Leavitt transferred in the winter, and his Lisfranc surgery back in November forced him to miss spring practice at LSU. Kiffin said his concerns have shifted from Leavitt's health to his quarterback's transition into LSU's offensive system.

"I'm not worried about the health, I'm just concerned, like I would be with any first-time quarterback, about his transition with us and getting used to us," Kiffin told ESPN. "Game day with the guy, experience matters."

Leavitt broke out in 2024 at Arizona State and showed the promise to be one of the country's top quarterbacks. He led Arizona State to the Big 12 title, threw for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. The Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff and took Texas to overtime in the College Football Playoff.

Leavitt's challenge now is regaining that form after an uneven 2025, as he injured the foot against Baylor in September and never found his 2024 form. In seven games, he had 10 touchdown passes, three interceptions and his completion percentage dipped one percentage point to 60.7%.

Kiffin posited an interesting theory about preparing a quarterback, noting that Trinidad Chambliss developed into a star at Ole Miss after not playing in the spring. He also didn't' get first-team reps in summer camp.

"I do believe it's not the same that it used to be," Kiffin said of the transition. "It's the in-helmet communication. I think it's an easier transition now to play, whether it's a younger quarterback or just a transfer quarterback. So hopefully that's the case."

LSU had made a strong push to land Cincinnati transfer Brendan Sorsby before landing Leavitt. When asked if Leavitt was his top target, Kiffin said with his trademark dry delivery, "There's a song, thank God for unanswered prayers."

Leavitt has been clocked at 21 miles per hour on the GPS and has begun to flash in LSU workouts. He didn't attend SEC Media Days, in part, to lead a player-led practice.

When asked directly if Leavitt could be a first-round selection in the 2027 NFL draft, Kiffin said, "Yeah, I would think if scouts watched him work out, they'd be really excited."

Kiffin compared Leavitt in style to New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, a former first-round pick who Kiffin coached at Ole Miss. He hinted that Clemson, LSU's opening opponent, would be intrigued to know that Leavitt brings a threat in the run game.

"I kind of feel like there's some Jaxson in there," Kiffin said. "He's probably actually faster. But that's the most similar that I've seen with him throwing with everything, just kind of working with him and watching him and trying to figure out like, 'Okay, what are we going to look like and how are we going to design it?'"

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks told ESPN that Leavitt is a "baller" and said he brings a tantalizing skill set.

"I've seen a lot of great quarterbacks in my time," Weeks said. "My freshman year, Jayden (Daniels) was our quarterback, and Sam's up there with all of them. I mean that dude, and I haven't even seen him really take off yet. I've just seen him be throwing the football and that dude can spin it. He's putting the ball in the tightest windows."