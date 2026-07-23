Indiana lands commitment from 4-star quarterback Lukas Prock

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Indiana made its latest statement on the summer recruiting trail Thursday with a commitment from four-star quarterback Lukas Prock, ESPN's No. 87 overall prospect in the 2028 class.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound pocket passer from Princeton, New Jersey, is the fifth-ranked quarterback prospect in the SC Next Junior 300. He announced his pledge to the defending national champion Hoosiers over finalists Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State Thursday afternoon.

Prock's move comes just six days after Indiana coach Curt Cignetti secured a historic pledge from in-state five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales on July 17. The 6-foot-5 pass catcher from Indianapolis is ESPN's No. 18 overall prospect in the 2027 class. If he ultimately signs in December, Sales will represent the highest-ranked addition in program history.

Prock, who cannot formally sign until Dec. 2027, represents a similarly historic pledge. At his current ranking, Prock is by far the Hoosiers' highest-rated quarterback pledge of all-time and would trail only Sales as the second-ranked signee in school history.

Prock completed 73.2% of his passes for 4,330 yards with 41 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a sophomore at the Hun School of Princeton (New Jersey) last fall.

He's the latest SC Next Junior 300 quarterback to come off the board this summer, following blue-chip passers Kingston Preyear (Alabama), Neimann Lawrence (Texas), James Armstrong (Penn State) and Trey Tagliaferri (Oklahoma). Five-star prospect Jayden Wade, ESPN's top-ranked quarterback in the 2027-28 cycle, has been committed to Georgia since last November.

Indiana has leaned exclusively on transfers at the starting quarterback position under Cignetti, beginning with former Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke in 2024 before Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza turned in his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign last fall. This fall, the role will go to ex-TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, No. 16 in ESPN's offseason transfer portal player rankings.

Indiana did not sign a high school quarterback in the 2026 cycle but holds a pledge from three-star passer Jameson Purcell in the 2027 cycle. Sales is the headliner among three SC Next 300 prospects committed to the program's 2027 class alongside four-star outside linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield (No. 235 overall) and in-state offensive tackle Mason McDermott (No. 254).