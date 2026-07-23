5-star CB Meredith III to reclassify, enroll at Texas in fall

Finebaum: It is title or bust for Texas this season (1:41)

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Five-star Texas commit John Meredith III, ESPN's top-ranked 2027 cornerback, plans to reclassify into the 2026 cycle and enroll early with the Longhorns this fall, he told ESPN Thursday.

Meredith, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back from Fort Worth, Texas, is the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2027 SC Next 300. His decision comes two weeks after the state executive committee of the University Interscholastic League, which governs Texas high school football, denied Meredith's appeal of a June eligibility ruling that barred him from his senior season following an offseason transfer from Texas' Euless Trinity High School to nearby North Crowley.

"I feel like I'm physically ready," Meredith told ESPN. "It's time to ball."

Upon his enrollment, Meredith will join a star-studded Texas freshman class that finished third in ESPN's class rankings for the 2026 cycle, headlined by five-star signees Richard Wesley, Dia Bell, Tyler Atkinson and Derrek Cooper. Four-star cornerbacks Samari Matthews and Hayward Howard Jr. were among the Longhorns' collection of 12 total blue-chip high school additions earlier this year.

Meredith sprouted as one of the top defenders in the 2027 cycle across three seasons at Euless Trinity. He attracted significant interest from the likes of Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame and Penn State before announcing his pledge to Texas over Texas A&M on July 19. Prior to Thursday, Meredith stood as the top-ranked commit atop a Longhorns' recruiting class that previously ranked No. 3, per ESPN rankings.

The UIL executive committee initially ruled Meredith ineligible for the 2026 season on June 13, citing a transfer for athletic purposes following his offseason move to North Crowley. His subsequent appeal of that ruling was formally denied by a 3-2 vote on July 9

Meredith told ESPN that he and his family considered spending his senior season outside the state of Texas this fall. He held transfer interest from multiple high school programs in South Florida, including local power Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Florida, before opting to reclassify and embark on his college career at Texas early in 2026.

"Texas feels like I was ready to go up there right now," Meredith said. "If they feel like I'm ready, I'm ready."