Alabama NIL content director arrested in human trafficking sting

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The content director for Yea Alabama, the name, image and likeness initiative for Alabama athletics, was arrested Thursday for solicitation of prostitution during a human trafficking operation in Shelby County, Alabama.

Robert Aaron Suttles was among 15 men arrested in the operation, conducted by Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force. According to court records, Suttles is alleged to have paid $100 for sexual activity. The 49-year-old was released from jail after posting a $1,000 bond.

"We will not tolerate the victimization of vulnerable women here in Shelby County," Lt. Clayton Smith, who commands the task force, said in a statement. "... We have a duty to protect them just like any other citizen."

Suttles, a former sports reporter for The Tuscaloosa News and The Athletic, has overseen content for Yea Alabama since its launch in 2023. A spokesperson for Yea Alabama told AL.com that Suttles has been suspended and will not be performing work for the outfit while the legal process unfolds and an internal investigation also takes place.

Yea Alabama's website no longer lists Suttles on its staff page.