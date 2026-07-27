UNC football GM Michael Lombardi on paid administrative leave

Belichick: UNC 'so far ahead of where we were last year' (0:32)

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North Carolina football general manager Michael Lombardi, a top aide to coach Bill Belichick, has been placed on paid administrative leave by the university.

UNC announced Monday that Lombardi's leave is effective immediately but did not disclose any other details. The Tar Heels open their second season under Belichick in just under five weeks, on Aug. 29 against TCU.

"As is standard procedure with personnel matters, leadership, staff, and student-athletes are prohibited from addressing this topic further, and has no reflection on the merits," the school said in a statement.

Lombardi joined Belichick at UNC in December 2024, reuniting with the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach. He worked under Belichick with the New England Patriots from 2014 to 2016, and earlier with the Cleveland Browns starting in 1987.

Lombardi has faced scrutiny on multiple occasions during his time in Chapel Hill, including his boast in February 2025 when he said the Tar Heels "consider ourselves the 33rd NFL team." He also made headlines last September when he informed the Patriots that their scouts would be banned from access to the Tar Heels' program.

UNC went 4-8 last season under Belichick and did not have any players selected in this year's NFL draft.