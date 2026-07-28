Sources: Notre Dame passes Ohio State for richest patch deal

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Notre Dame has reached a multiyear deal with SoFi Technologies that will place the financial service company's brand on the Fighting Irish's jerseys in every sport starting this season, the university announced Tuesday.

The six-year deal is worth about $18 million to $20 million per year, according to industry sources, and is believed to be the richest in college athletics history.

CJ Carr and the Irish will wear SoFi patches on their jerseys next season, as part of a multi-year deal that is worth $18 million to $20 million annually, surpassing the $17 million patch deal that Ohio State recently agreed to. James Black/Icon Sportswire

It is the first time a corporate logo will appear as a patch on Notre Dame's jerseys.

According to a news release, SoFi will establish a new annual $1.4 million fund to support Notre Dame's "4 for Forever" campaign, which funds scholarships in 26 sports and supports student-athletes through financial education, career development and other opportunities.

"Our '4 for Forever' promise at Notre Dame is paramount to providing the best student-athlete experience in the country," Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua said in a statement. "SoFi shares in this commitment to developing strong, ambitious leaders who are set up for success at Notre Dame and beyond. Together, our relationship will create lasting value for our student-athletes and their families for generations to come."

As part of the partnership, SoFi will also establish a full-tuition Champions Scholarship, which will be awarded to one men's and women's walk-on who "exemplify ambition, resilience, leadership and service."

Earlier Tuesday, Ohio State announced a new corporate partnership with JPMorganChase that includes jersey patches for all 36 of the Buckeyes' teams. The bank will pay nearly $17 million per year to the athletic program, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

NCAA Division I leaders approved corporate uniform patches in January to generate millions of dollars to help athletics departments pay for the soaring costs of paying student-athletes. In addition to the logos already allowed for apparel brands, teams are permitted to place two patches of no more than 4 square inches on uniforms during regular-season games.

The College Football Playoff is examining how to allow patches for the sport's postseason.