Ole Miss sues LSU's Umanmielen, Harper for breach of contract

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Ole Miss is seeking close to $1 million in penalties from two of its former football players who signed revenue sharing contracts to return to the Rebels this season before joining former coach Lane Kiffin at LSU.

According to the lawsuit filed Monday in the Circuit Court of Lafayette County in Oxford, Mississippi, the Rebels are seeking $550,000 from former defensive end Princewill Umanmielen and $400,000 from former guard Devin Harper, plus attorneys' fees and court costs, in a breach of contract complaint.

"The University of Mississippi values its student-athletes and is committed to honoring all obligations made to them," the university said in a statement provided to ESPN on Tuesday. "In return, the university expects that same commitment from its student-athletes and their representatives in upholding their contracts. Before transferring to another institution, student-athletes Devin Harper and Princewill Umanmielen signed revenue sharing agreements that included a provision requiring them to compensate the university with a predetermined amount if they departed before fulfilling their commitment.

"The University of Mississippi has a responsibility to enforce its contractual terms, and this position is consistent with the actions of other institutions in the current landscape of college athletics. The university attempted to amicably resolve this matter prior to filing."

According to a timeline provided to ESPN by an Ole Miss spokesperson Tuesday, Umanmielen signed a revenue sharing contract to return to Ole Miss on Jan. 3. He entered the transfer portal Jan. 20 and signed with LSU the next day.

Harper signed a deal to remain at Ole Miss on Jan. 6 and entered the transfer portal eight days later. He signed with the Tigers on Jan. 16.

Both players' agreements with the Rebels included penalties for breaking the contract within a 90-day window.

Ole Miss officials requested payment from Harper and Umanmielen on Jan. 16 and Jan. 22, respectively, according to the timeline. Neither player responded within the 30-day deadline to make the payment.

LSU officials declined to make payments on the players' behalf on March 18, stating "they are not party to the contract," according to Ole Miss officials.

Kiffin guided Ole Miss to a 55-19 record in six seasons before abruptly leaving to replace Brian Kelly as LSU's coach before the Rebels' surprising run in the College Football Playoff last season.

Last season, Umanmielen had 44 total tackles and a team-high nine sacks with 15 quarterback hurries.

Harper, a former four-star recruit, played in six games as a true freshman in 2025.