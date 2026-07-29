Tennessee's Arion Carter suspended 2 games over $427 flight

The NCAA has suspended Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter for the first two games of the season for accepting a $427 flight from an agent after he declared for the NFL draft.

Carter, a senior from Smyrna, Tennessee, played through a foot injury late in the 2025 season. After declaring for the draft, he aggravated the injury and needed surgery, and ultimately decided to return to Tennessee for another season.

In a statement, Volunteers coach Josh Heupel said Carter disengaged from the agent and repaid him for the flight in January.

A Tennessee source told ESPN that the NCAA originally suspended Carter three games, but the Volunteers appealed the penalty, which was reduced to two games.

Carter will miss the Volunteers' opener against FCS program Furman at home on Sept. 5 and a Sept. 12 road game at Georgia Tech. He will be eligible to return for a Sept. 19 game against Kennesaw State.

"Arion Carter represents everything that is right about college athletics, dedicating all four years of his career to the University of Tennessee," Heupel said in a statement on social media. "His high character, loyalty and leadership within our program are unmatched.

"We disagree with the NCAA's ruling on punishing Arion with a multi-game suspension this fall. Arion made the right decision for his future health and well-being. He will proudly graduate from Tennessee in public health with Dean's List honors in August. Our team stands behind AC and his family, and we can't wait to be on the field with him during training camp next week."

Carter had 76 tackles with 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery last season.

Linebacker is one of the Volunteers' deepest positions after former Penn State linebacker Amare Campbell transferred to Tennessee this past offseason. Linebacker Edwin Spillman was a freshman All-American after leading the Vols with 81 tackles in 2025.