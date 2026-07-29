Dan Lanning: Oregon 'close' to winning elusive 1st championship

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CHICAGO -- Oregon has transitioned well to the Big Ten, winning a league title in its first year as a member, making consecutive College Football Playoff appearances and going 26-3 overall and 17-1 in conference play.

But consecutive blowout losses to Big Ten competitors Ohio State and Indiana in the CFP -- both teams went on to win national titles -- have dampened the Ducks' success.

Despite losing those games by a combined 54 points, coach Dan Lanning thinks his team isn't far from breaking through, ahead of a highly anticipated 2026 season.

"We've played as good of football as anybody in the last few years outside of the team that won the national championship," Lanning told ESPN on Wednesday at Big Ten media days. "So we're close. Let's go attack 2026. New season, new team -- let's see if we can become the best version of us."

Oregon projects as a contender for its first national title after returning quarterback Dante Moore, its entire starting defensive line and other key players from last year's 13-2 team. The Ducks once again didn't lose any starters to the transfer portal and added Minnesota safety/returner Koi Perich and other notable transfers.

Asked what has to happen for Oregon to take the next step, Lanning smiled and replied: "Win every game."

"Look, the ball bounced the right way [for opponents] a couple times, but you create some of your own luck, too, as you get down to the end of the season," said Lanning, who is 48-8 as Ducks coach. "You've got to perform in the highest moments, and our guys have. They've been part of Big Ten championships. They've done some of those things."

Lanning said the 2026 team is one of the most player-led that he's had, adding that the leadership and experience is "a separator." The veteran Ducks players haven't forgotten how the last two seasons ended, but they have turned the page toward this fall.

"Everybody's motivated," he said. "But even if we won it, wouldn't we still be motivated?"