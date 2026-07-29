Kentucky taps Nochta as football GM after Biondo's sudden exit

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LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky promoted Pete Nochta to general manager of the Wildcats' football team Wednesday, a day after Pat Biondo announced his departure only months after being hired.

Nochta was hired as assistant general manager and announced by new coach Will Stein last December along with the addition of Biondo. Now he has the top job.

"Pete has been a key contributor to the strong start our football program has made," said athletic director J Batt, who is also chief executive officer of Champions Blue. "He has helped build a strong foundation in recruiting, roster management and player evaluation, and we're excited for him to take on this role."

Nochta will oversee the Wildcats' personnel operation including roster management. He spent 10 seasons at Louisville, including the past four as the Cardinals' director of recruiting. He was a quality control coach and then graduate assistant at Purdue in 2011 and 2012 and had the same role at Western Kentucky in 2013.

Stein played with Nochta in college at Louisville and said he earned the new job with his hard work since arriving on campus.

"Pete has outstanding relationships throughout college football, a great eye for talent and a deep understanding of what we're building here. I'm excited to see him step into this role and continue helping us build a championship-caliber program."