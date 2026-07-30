Curt Cignetti won't allow complacency in Hoosiers' title defense

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CHICAGO -- After stunning the sports world with a national championship at Indiana, coach Curt Cignetti isn't spending much time looking back or basking in a historic season.

"It's time to turn the page, which I don't have a problem doing," Cignetti told ESPN on Thursday. "Our coaches don't have a problem doing that, and the core group that was with us last year in the locker room do that well too."

Two years ago, Cignetti came to Big Ten media days and made bold declarations about Indiana's path to success. Last year, he noted the disrespect following the Hoosiers' quick exit from the College Football Playoff.

Indiana seemingly has everyone's respect now -- "most people, not all," Cignetti said with a smile -- but the coach is making sure the focus doesn't lapse in a title defense.

"Words are fine, but it takes what it takes, and it's actions and standards and how you do things," Cignetti said. "And our guys know the blueprint, the plan, the process, the standard, and they help the new ones assimilate. And so far I like what I see."

He added that while he likes finding external ways to motivate his team, the internal factors are more important, especially with a roster more accustomed to his philosophy. Cignetti said he will be "stalking complacency" around his team.

"We don't talk about winning games. We don't talk about winning championships," said Cignetti, who is 27-2 as Indiana coach. "We talk about doing the things you've got to do in the here and now to become the best you can be. Are you doing it to the standard?"

The Hoosiers lost quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 NFL draft pick, and other core players, including several who followed Cignetti from James Madison to Indiana. But Cignetti pushed back on the belief that the cupboard is bare in Bloomington.

They retained decorated linemen Tyrique Tucker and Carter Smith and added key transfers such as TCU quarterback Josh Hoover and Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh.

"I've seen a couple things like, 'Well, the JMU guys are gone.' Well, guess what? The Indiana guys that have been on the team last two years, they're the JMU guys now," Cignetti said. "We'll see how good they can carry the flag this season. They've been really good players, but they haven't been out in front."

Hoover, who isn't attending media days, arrived at Indiana with 9,629 career passing yards and 71 touchdowns at TCU, where he set several records but also struggled with turnovers at times. Cignetti said that Hoover's experience jumps out but that he will ultimately be judged by how he performs in the biggest moments.

"The thing about Fernando, when it all comes down to it, he won the close games in the fourth quarter," Cignetti said. "That's more of [what makes] a great quarterback. We didn't talk Fernando into it. He went out there and did it."

Indiana reassembles its team next week to begin preseason camp. Despite a season that changed everything around the program, Cignetti isn't going to alter his message to the players.

"My first team meeting would look a lot like last year's team meeting or five years ago's team meeting," he said. "We've kind of got a blueprint, plan, process, and we think it works, and it does. We try to find little ways to improve it, but the messaging is pretty consistent because it takes what it takes."

ESPN's Pete Thamel contributed to this report.