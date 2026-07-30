Maryland coach: Better days near after 'humbling' seasons

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CHICAGO -- With his boss watching alongside one of Maryland's most invested and recognizable boosters, Terrapins coach Mike Locksley conceded back-to-back 4-8 seasons were "humbling" but expressed confidence that quarterback Malik Washington can change the direction of the program.

Locksley, who is entering his eighth season as Maryland coach, is facing pressure he hasn't shied away from, as athletic director Jim Smith, who was hired in May, is giving him this season to make drastic improvements.

It's Washington, though, who is shouldering much of the load to make it happen. Washington started all 12 games as a true freshman in 2025 during an above-average season that was largely unrecognized nationally because of his team's poor performance.

"He has put in work this offseason to make major strides in his game, and he's a kid that I've known since eighth grade," Locksley said Thursday at Big Ten media days. "He was recruited to come to Maryland to help us take this program to the next level, and I can tell you, after one year and the growth that I've seen from Year 1 to Year 2, I expect him to do just that."

Washington's 2,963 passing yards set a school record for a freshman, breaking the mark held by Danny O'Brien (2,438 in 2010). He ranked in the top five in the Big Ten in completions (273, also a Maryland freshman record) and passing yards per game (246.9).

Locksley said Washington's biggest area of improvement has been his leadership, a natural progression that comes with age.

"We've surrounded him with talented players," Locksley said, "and I think you'll see all parts of his game as well, as we built the system to fit his skill set."

Maryland has produced at least five NFL draft selections in two of the past three classes, and Locksley signed the nation's No. 2 overall recruit in defensive end Zion Elee from Baltimore. The talent hasn't translated to wins, though, as Maryland went 1-8 in the Big Ten in each of the past two seasons.

Locksley said he was able to keep 71% of the production from last year's team, which has contributed to "quite a bit of expectation going into this year that we'll be able to get this program back to where we all want it to be."

Smith was joined at Big Ten media days by senior deputy athletic director Diana Sabau and Barry Gossett, a 1962 Maryland graduate whose millions over the years have contributed to a number of campus buildings, including the Gossett Football Team House and the Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center. Locksley thanked them for "providing the necessary resources" to restore Maryland football.