Michigan's Whittingham wants focus on football, not drama

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CHICAGO -- New Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham said Thursday that "hopefully we can put the drama to bed" following the series of scandals that have plagued the program in recent years.

"It's reality -- there has been a lot of drama," Whittingham said during Big Ten media days. "We hope that we've come to the end of that and we're ready to proceed just with the business of playing football and winning football games and graduating players and put the emphasis on things that should have the emphasis."

The Michigan job came open in December after former coach Sherrone Moore was fired in for having an inappropriate relationship with staff member Paige Shiver. After his firing, he drove to Shiver's home and confronted her. Moore was arrested and later agreed to a plea deal for misdemeanor malicious use of a telecommunications device and misdemeanor trespassing.

Earlier this month, Michigan announced that athletic director Warde Manuel would step down at the end of the year following an independent investigation into the "culture" of the scandal-plagued athletic department.

That included the "sign-stealing" scandal involving former staffer Connor Stalions that led the Big Ten to suspend coach Jim Harbaugh for three games in 2023.

"The players, they've been through a lot the last four or five years," said Whittingham, who went 177-88 in 21 seasons at Utah. "But I can tell you right now, we've got a very hungry and willing group. ... I'm just excited to make the first thing first, which is graduating and winning football games."