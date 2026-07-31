Miami lands four-star athlete A'mir Sears for 2027 class

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Four-star athlete A'mir Sears, ESPN's top uncommitted prospect in the 2027 cycle, gave his pledge to Miami on Friday, landing as the top-ranked member of coach Mario Cristobal's latest recruiting class.

Sears' decision comes days after the 6-foot-1, 165-pound recruit from Miami announced plans to reclassify from the 2028 cycle, where he previously stood as ESPN's No. 7 overall recruit. Sears, who picked Miami over LSU, Michigan and Texas A&M, now ranks as the No. 25 prospect and Florida's fifth-ranked recruit in the 2027 SC Next 300.

His pledge delivers a late-summer boost to a Hurricanes recruiting class that began Friday at No. 8 in ESPN's class rankings for the 2027 cycle.

Sears follows wide receiver Nick Lennear (No. 28 overall), offensive tackle Sean Tatum (No. 130) and fellow athlete Demarcus Deroche (No. 292) as one of four in-state commits among the 14 SC Next 300 prospects pledged to Cristobal's latest class. Expected to play cornerback at the next level, Sears jumps four-star defensive end Jaiden Bryant (No. 40), who flipped his pledge from LSU in June, as the top-ranked defender set to join Cristobal and the Hurricanes in 2027.

Sears emerged as a two-way standout and one of the nation's top prospects at Florida's West Broward High School. He was credited with 61 tackles, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions as a sophomore last fall, adding 49 catches from 942 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense. Sears will spend his junior season at nearby Christopher Columbus High School, Cristobal's alma mater and a local power that produced recent Miami signees Bryce Fitzgerald and Daylen Russell.

Sears' pledge leaves only five uncommitted prospects among ESPN's top 300 recruits in the 2027 cycle. That group is headlined by No. 3 running back Landen Williams-Callis, who is set to announce his commitment Saturday with Missouri, Texas and Texas A&M among the leading contenders.