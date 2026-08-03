USC, Notre Dame to renew rivalry in 2030 with four-game series

Open Extended Reactions

USC and Notre Dame will renew their rivalry matchup starting in 2030 with a four-game series that will feature back-to-back season openers, the schools announced Monday.

The storied duel started in 1926 and, despite a three-year break during World War II and a one-year stoppage in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been played 95 times. Yet after the two sides played at Notre Dame last season, with the Irish winning 34-24, the future of the matchup was unknown.

USC's position was that it wanted to continue playing the game but also that facing Notre Dame late in the season affected its chances of making the College Football Playoff in the sport's evolving landscape, especially since the school joined the 18-team Big Ten Conference. Both programs had been previously unable to reach a deal to continue the rivalry.

"USC's historic rivalry with Notre Dame holds a special place in the history of college football, and we are happy to resume a series that means so much to the entire Trojan Family," athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. "It remains important for us to play this game early in the season, as it allows us to schedule competitively with our Big Ten peers and takes into account the health and best interests of our student-athletes and program. We are excited for our fans, and we look forward to more memorable matchups and unforgettable games between the Trojans and the Irish."

In recent years, the game has been played later in the season. However, beginning in 2030 after what will be a four-year pause, Notre Dame and USC will play toward the beginning of the season. The first matchup will be Week 1 in Los Angeles while the second, in 2031, will be in South Bend and slated for the opening week. The subsequent two meetings between the two teams will be played within the first three weeks of the season.

According to USC head coach Lincoln Riley, who spoke briefly on the news Monday, moving the game earlier in the schedule was an important part of being able to broker the deal for the Trojans.

"We're part of a conference. You know, we have a conference schedule to answer them to. We don't choose our own kickoff times," Riley said. "I just wanted it to make sense for our team in terms of playing the rest of the Big Ten and Big Ten team travel. And again, we just don't have the same flexibility in our schedule. It is what it is."

Riley has been vocal about the fact that he and the Trojans wanted to play the game but that USC's best interests would be the main priority. He added that he doesn't have a preference for exactly when the game is played as long as it's early and that if it remains that way, the program wants to maintain the series "as long as we can."

"Our desire to play this game -- this game's part of our history, our college football history -- has never been questioned, never will," Riley said. "I think this benefits everyone. You know, I guess it benefits USC. I think it benefits Notre Dame. I think this benefits college football."