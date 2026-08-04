Sources: Mario Cristobal, Miami agree on contract extension

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Miami coach Mario Cristobal has agreed to a long-term contract extension with the school, sources told ESPN Monday night, confirming a report.

Cristobal is entering the fifth year of a 10-year deal that ran through 2031 and paid him a reported $8 million annually. Miami has not announced a new deal for Cristobal, who took his alma mater to the national title game last season.

Cristobal has revitalized the Hurricanes program since his arrival in 2022, increasing their win total each season. After Miami went 10-3 in 2024 behind future No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, the Hurricanes went 13-3 last season -- making it to the CFP national title game before falling short against Indiana in Miami.

In four seasons with the Hurricanes, Cristobal is 35-19. Miami is hoping to build off last season with transfer portal addition Darian Mensah at quarterback and returning stars Mark Fletcher and Malachi Toney headed into 2026.

The Hurricanes were the overwhelming choice to win the ACC in the league's preseason media poll released last week.

On3 was the first to report news of the agreement.

ESPN Senior College Sports Insider Pete Thamel contributed to this report.