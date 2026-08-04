Akron football season-ticket holder can design opening drive of game

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In the ever-evolving age of college football, every day brings something new. Akron is the latest to test the waters of the sport with a fan promotion unlike any other -- one season-ticket holder can be the "offensive coordinator of the game."

The Zips announced the unique promotion Tuesday, in which the winner can script the opening drive of Akron's home opener against Robert Morris on Sept. 12.

All current season-ticket holders are automatically entered into a random drawing for the promotion, according to Akron. For every new season-ticket holder a current one successfully refers, they'll receive additional entries. A winner will then be selected at random on Aug. 19 from eligible entrants.

Head coach Joe Moorhead will work directly with the contest winner to help design the plays -- for better or for worse.

"I'm looking forward to collaborating with the season ticket holder who wins this contest," Moorhead said in a news release. "This will give our fans a behind-the-scenes experience that has never been done before anywhere, so I'm excited to show them how to put together the opening script and see what they can do."

Moorhead has the pedigree to help even a fan script succeed. He served as Akron's playcaller last season as the Zips averaged 353.5 yards per game, fifth best in the conference, as well as 22.3 points per game, good for eighth best in the MAC. Their highest-scoring performance came in a home matchup against Duquesne on Sept. 20 when they won 51-7.

Prior to taking the head coaching job at Akron, Moorhead had been a team's primary offensive playcaller for 14 of the previous 15 seasons, including two (2021 and 2022) at Oregon. Moorhead served as Penn State's offensive coordinator while Saquon Barkley played for the Nittany Lions.

He also called plays for the Zips in 2005 when the program won the conference championship and secured its first bowl game appearance. Now, he'll embark on a task he has likely never done before -- coordinating his plays with a fan.

They'll have a low bar to clear, too. Akron's opening drive during its first home game last season was a five-play, 21-yard effort that resulted in a punt. The Zips went on to lose 10-0 to Wyoming.

"We're always looking for new ways to bring our fans closer to the program," said Akron's director of athletics Dr. Andrew T. Goodrich. "This is about giving one of our most loyal supporters a seat at the table, right alongside our coaching staff, on the biggest night of the season."

Akron went 5-7 last season, including 3-3 at home. Any hope of a strong home start now partially lies in the mind of an unlikely -- and unknown -- figure.