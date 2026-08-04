Sources: Indiana DL Stephen Daley to return for fifth season

Dinich: Cignetti can 'absolutely' lead Indiana to Big Ten glory again (0:47)

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Indiana star defensive lineman Stephen Daley will return to the Hoosiers for his fifth year, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Daley, an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection last year, will boost an already deep and talented defensive group up front for the defending national champions.

Daley ranked third nationally in 2025 with 19 tackles for loss to go along with 5.5 sacks.

He missed the entire playoff after suffering a knee injury during the postgame celebration following the Hoosiers' 13-10 win over Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game.

Daley was cleared by Indiana officials for a fifth and final year in the wake of the district court ruling in Colorado.

He originally began his career at Kent State before transferring to Indiana prior to last season.