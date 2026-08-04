          Sources: Indiana DL Stephen Daley to return for fifth season

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          Dinich: Cignetti can 'absolutely' lead Indiana to Big Ten glory again (0:47)

          • Jake TrotterAug 4, 2026, 09:22 PM
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              Jake Trotter is a senior writer at ESPN. Trotter covers college football. He also writes about other college sports, including men's and women's basketball. Trotter resides in the Cleveland area with his wife and three kids and is a fan of his hometown Oklahoma City Thunder. He covered the Cleveland Browns and NFL for ESPN for five years, moving back to college football in 2024. Previously, Trotter worked for the Middletown (Ohio) Journal, Austin American-Statesman and Oklahoman newspapers before joining ESPN in 2011. He's a 2004 graduate of Washington and Lee University. You can reach out to Trotter at jake.trotter@espn.com and follow him on X at @Jake_Trotter.
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          Indiana star defensive lineman Stephen Daley will return to the Hoosiers for his fifth year, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

          Daley, an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection last year, will boost an already deep and talented defensive group up front for the defending national champions.

          Daley ranked third nationally in 2025 with 19 tackles for loss to go along with 5.5 sacks.

          He missed the entire playoff after suffering a knee injury during the postgame celebration following the Hoosiers' 13-10 win over Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game.

          Daley was cleared by Indiana officials for a fifth and final year in the wake of the district court ruling in Colorado.

          He originally began his career at Kent State before transferring to Indiana prior to last season.