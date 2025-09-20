Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to Week 4. While it's a like week for top 25 teams, the ranked matchups could tell us a lot.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and Utah Utes open their Big 12 schedules and are meeting for the first time since 1973. Texas Tech has yet to play a Power 4 opponent and Utah will finally face a team that can score after allowing 25 total points in wins over UCLA, Cal Poly and Wyoming. The winner could have the inside track at the Big 12 title.

In Norman, Auburn Tigers QB Jackson Arnold returns to face his old team, the Oklahoma Sooners. OU scored 17 fourth-quarter points to win a wild 27-21 game last season. OU QB John Mateer has had a rushing and passing touchdown in nine straight games.

The Illinois Fighting Illini-Indiana Hoosiers matchup is the only other ranked matchup of the day. This is only the second meeting between these two when both were ranked. While they might not be Big Ten favorites, the winner would be in position for a College Football Playoff at-large bid.

There's also the Iron Skillet game, the battle for the Platypus Trophy and Florida facing sometime-rival Miami. We'll have the best action and moments throughout Saturday.