Week 5 of the college football season has been circled for a while. Mainly because of dualing headline games between two ranked opponents both of which are rematches from big games from 2024.

In one, the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs host the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tide put up big numbers in beating Georgia last season, but opened this season with a big loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

In the other, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks travel to face the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions. They met in last season's Big Ten title game with the Ducks coming out on top and earning the top seed in the College Football Playoff. While neither have been really challenged this season, this game will help set the hierarchy in the Big Ten and CFP race.