It might seem hard to believe, but a quarter century ago, there was no more fearsome program in college football than Miami.

Those were strange days. Most people's phones were tethered to a wall, the internet was strictly for arguing over "Star Trek," and Bill Belichick was considered a wildly disappointing head coach.

Only one of those things is true today. And yet, for all that has changed over these past decades, for all the misery Miami has endured, Saturday marked an inflection point.

The Canes are back.

Let's look at the résumé. Miami opened the season with a win over Notre Dame, and the Irish now look like a true contender again, after beating Boise State in emphatic fashion, 28-7 on Saturday. Miami dominated USF, one of the Group of 6's best teams. Miami thumped Florida, which showed signs of life in Week 6 by stunning Texas. And in Tallahassee on Saturday, Miami made a statement in dismantling Florida State, 28-19.

And while Miami soared, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Texas endured mosaics of laughter and cocktails of tears in Week 6. Oh, sorry, we're being told that's actually the Mad Libs description Taylor Swift used for her new album. But it's still fitting.

Six weeks into the season, it's probably worth taking a step back and recalibrating, reevaluating and, frankly, regretting so much of what we thought to be true before the 2025 campaign kicked off.

We've seen how far preseason assumptions have gotten us. Clemson, Arizona State and Illinois were all supposed to be playoff favorites, only for September to shatter that illusion.

In Week 5, we saw four top-10 teams lose -- Florida State, Penn State, LSU and Georgia.

And in Week 6, the grim reaper came for the Nittany Lions (again) and the Longhorns, courtesy of two teams who had yet to win a Power 4 game.

That Florida upended Texas is a surprise, to be sure, but not like realizing the guy from "White Lotus" also played Uncle Rico in "Napoleon Dynamite." We could, after all, have seen this coming. Billy Napier is college football's Jason Voorhees -- drown, hacked, flambéed and forced to watch all the entire DVD collection of "According to Jim," and yet he keeps coming back. Napier cannot be felled by conventional weapons. Florida will only be able to fire him after enlisting the help of witch doctors, paranormal psychologists and Auburn boosters. Napier is like "Grey's Anatomy," a thing you're shocked to learn is somehow still going each new college football season.

Napier's latest revival came in a 29-21 win over Texas in which the Gators' defense racked up six sacks, picked off Arch Manning twice, and held the Longhorns to 52 yards on the ground. The only highlight for Texas was a late-game sack in which Manning's helmet popped off, and his mop of disheveled hair forced all of America to swoon just long enough to forget Texas was the preseason No. 1 team in the country. Manning and the Horns have been this season's version of an "Avatar" sequel -- a massive endeavor earning millions of dollars based on a legacy franchise, while no one's quite sure why we're still supposed to care.

Meanwhile, we might have reached even more desperate times for the preseason No. 2 team. A week after falling to Oregon in overtime, Penn State looked utterly shell-shocked against UCLA. The Nittany Lions fell behind 27-7 at the half, had a chance to get back into the game, then on a crucial fourth-down play, did the football equivalent of splitting your pants while bending over to pick up a nickel.

After the game, James Franklin reeled off a litany of excuses, from travel to injuries to, of course, the hangover from the Oregon game.

"Obviously we didn't handle last week's loss well," Franklin said, and that feels like the obvious answer because it means Franklin actually lost twice to a top-10 Oregon team, more befitting his reputation.

In reality, it was woeful UCLA, 0-4 entering the game, a team that had fired its head coach and had turned to Jerry Neuheisel for offensive playcalling -- a man who had never so much as worn the headset on the sideline before and who had tragically lost the finals of the All-Valley karate tournament to Daniel LaRusso.

Jerry Neuheisel's first words after orchestrating a stunning upset over No. 7 Penn State.



"Just a special, special day. I don't know where it would rank. I don't know how to really put it into words I just am glad I'm the one who gets to be in it right now." pic.twitter.com/9iMLNKMvYR — Ira Gorawara (@IraGorawara) October 4, 2025

That Florida and UCLA -- two of the most frustratingly awful teams of the first month of the season -- could open October by knocking off the teams ranked first and second to open the season speaks volumes. This season has no prewritten script. There is no favorite, no dominant team, no safe bet for the playoffs.

Except for, maybe, Miami.

The Canes do not have a clear weakness. They have a QB who is playing angry, an offensive and defensive line that are mean, big and powerful, and skill guys who not only make plays but offer the type of swagger that had once been Miami's calling card.

CJ Daniels taunting Florida State again after running up the score on FSU 😅 pic.twitter.com/OR8Wk9ZyGD — ESPN (@espn) October 5, 2025

Are we comfortable unironically pronouncing Miami as the king of the college football world again? Of course not. We remember what it was like for Jacory Harris to toy with our emotions like a cat with a ball of yarn. We remember Al Golden prowling the sideline dressed as an Enterprise Rental Car agent. We remember when Mark Richt came to the cold realization that 15 years of forgetting to run the ball in Athens was still far less exasperating than trying to figure out what to do with N'Kosi Perry.

Miami spent 20 years being feared by everyone in college football.

Anyone who has watched Miami over the past 20 years is still plenty scared of buying the hype this time around.

And yet, here we are, nearly midway through a year in which nothing seems certain, and somehow the biggest surprise of all is that the safest bet in the sport might be the Canes.

Heels down

The dream of recreating the Deion Sanders experience in Chapel Hill took its first major step forward Saturday, when a world-famous rapper finally showed up for a game. Unfortunately, this was because Ludacris was contractually obligated to play the pregame concert, and due to the miserable September unfurled by both of Saturday's participants, he was forced to (ahem) roll out of bed bright and early for a 9:45 a.m. set. It's rare for Carolina's usually staid wine-and-cheese crowd to dig into the Chicken-n-Beer (we know) before lunch, but in fairness, they would've otherwise been 2 Furious 2 Fast (seriously, we're sorry).

This was supposed to be one of the season's great matchups -- Belichick vs. Dabo Swinney, the first college football game between a coach with a Super Bowl ring and one with a natty since Bill Walsh and Joe Paterno faced off in the famed 1993 Blockbuster Bowl, which feels a little like saying The Beatles and The Rolling Stones once got together to play a show at a RadioShack. With North Carolina and Clemson a combined 0-5 against Power 4 competition entering play, Saturday's matchup might well have been dubbed The Disappointment Bowl.

The game started well enough for UNC, with the Heels down 28-3 after the first quarter. Unfortunately, Belichick wasn't coaching against the Atlanta Falcons in this one.

If losses to TCU and UCF were embarrassing for UNC, Saturday's first half was something altogether different -- like a septuagenarian posing for a 20-something's Halloween photos on Instagram.

Clemson scored touchdowns on five of its first six drives, and Cade Klubnik had twice as many TD throws (four) as incompletions (two), before the Tigers called off the dogs, and the surviving members of the 1916 Cumberland team could celebrate, knowing their legacy of a 222-0 loss was safe for another week.

Earlier in the week, Heels GM Michael Lombardi wrote a letter to donors that bordered on a manifesto, suggesting this is all part of Belichick's rebuilding plan, though it had more of the feel of the guys who started Fyre Festival saying the porta potties would be delivered any minute now. For a team that is already having this much trouble scoring points, moving the goal posts seemed a bad idea, but Lombardi's analogizing Belichick's plan for UNC to the Philadelphia 76ers' famed "process" might be fitting. After all, throughout all of the Sixers losing, management continued to invest in bad personnel, and the end result, a decade later, is still nothing close to a title.

Week 6 vibe shifts

Each week, the biggest games, biggest plays and biggest wins help shape the course of the season. Beneath the surface, however, dozens of smaller shifts can have an even more profound effect. We try to capture those here.

Trending up: Tide revenge games

Alabama's resurgence continued in Week 6, as the Tide got a little revenge against Vanderbilt after last year's shocker in Nashville.

Jam Miller ran for 136 yards and a touchdown, Ty Simpson threw for 340 and two scores, and Alabama rolled to a 30-14 win. The Tide fans, who had spent a full year hearing about last year's loss to Vandy, were happy to celebrate, much to Diego Pavia's chagrin.

As Diego Pavia left the field in Tuscaloosa following Vanderbilt's loss to Alabama, he got into a heated argument with a Crimson Tide fan in the stands. pic.twitter.com/E9EEYQhl9y — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) October 4, 2025

On one hand, we have to wonder why the security guard and lead vocalist for Tuscaloosa's finest ZZ Top cover band (He's Got Bangs) didn't intervene. Regardless, it's a shame to see fans like this yelling at Pavia. They should know it's not polite to talk that way to their elders.

Trending down: Hiring the hot coach

After the 2022 season, Luke Fickell left Cincinnati, where he had become one of the most respected coaches in the country, for Wisconsin. The Bearcats then turned to Scott Satterfield, who was already on his way out at Louisville, to replace him. This all seemed like getting your Lamborghini stolen and then buying a pickup truck, but we're not here to talk about Carson Beck right now.

In any case, turns out the truck was a pretty good buy.

Satterfield has the Bearcats at 4-1 after Saturday's 38-30 win over No. 14 Iowa State, with a ground game that ran for 260 yards and another stellar performance from QB Brendan Sorsby.

play 1:19 Cincinnati snaps Iowa State's perfect record Cincinnati jumps out to a big early lead and holds on late to knock off No. 11 ranked Iowa State at home.

Fickell, meanwhile, couldn't have been a worse fit in Wisconsin if he had been lactose intolerant, as the Badgers fell to Michigan 24-10. Wisconsin has failed to crack 20 points in eight of its past 10 games vs. FBS competition, and Fickell's explanation that the offensive line just overindulged at Culver's simply isn't going to fly with the boosters much longer.

In the wild Big 12, Cincinnati's win announces the Bearcats as a genuine contender in the conference, thus setting up the fine people of Cincinnati for another round of disappointment that will continue to be dished out by the sports gods until they all admit cinnamon doesn't belong in chili.

Trending up: Frog retribution

Sonny Dykes and TCU got some long-awaited revenge on Coach Prime and Colorado with a 35-21 win Saturday, their first meeting since the Horned Frogs, fresh off a trip to the national championship game, lost to Deion Sanders in his Buffaloes debut.

Colorado led 14-0, but TCU dominated the second half, scoring twice in the final six minutes, as Josh Hoover threw four touchdown passes.

Under Sanders, Colorado is now 15-16 overall with more retired jerseys (2) than wins over ranked foes (1). On the flip side, Sanders has reasonably argued that if the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't going to use Travis Hunter more, then Colorado should get to have him back for the rest of the year.

Trending down: Sweater weather in College Park

Stop us if you've heard this story before: Maryland was off to a great start. Maryland had a sizable lead over a better team. Maryland blew that lead, then drove off a cliff.

Yes, the calendar has turned to October, which means it's time for Terps fans to find a stool at Cornerstone and not recognize reality again until basketball season is over.

Maryland, which opened the year 4-0, had a 20-0 lead on Washington midway through the third quarter, but the Huskies scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter and emerged with a 24-20 win.

This was entirely predictable, of course. Since 2013, Maryland is 40-10 (.800) in August and September and 28-70 (.286) after that. While those splits could be confounding to some, we can't help but think Mike Locksley's decision to begin using the school's pumpkin spice helmets each October might be part of the problem.

Trending down: The life of a Boilermaker

Illinois dominated Purdue 43-27 Saturday behind 390 passing yards from Luke Altmyer, and this might seem like something of a trend for the Boilermakers.

Now, it would be easy enough to blame Ms. Swift for this coincidence, but it's also worth remembering that Purdue is also, like all of America, winless when Creed releases a new album.

Trending up: Navy's air game

Navy wasn't simply satisfied beating Air Force in Week 6. The Midshipmen needed to throw a little salt in the wound by proving which service academy owns the air.

Navy QB Blake Horvath completed 20 of 26 throws for 339 yards and three touchdowns Saturday to go with 130 yards and a score on the ground. According to ESPN Research, Horvath is just the second player in Navy history with 300 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in a game, joining the incredibly appropriately named Brian Broadwater, who did it in 2000 vs. Tulane.

After the game, Horvath humbly congratulated Air Force on a well-played game and wished each of the Falcons the best of luck in their future career flying the Raleigh-to-Newark route for Southwest Airlines.

Trending down: Elite memes

It has been 11 years since Frank Beamer bestowed upon the college football world one of the truly great memes in social media history as he celebrated a missed Wake Forest field goal that sent a 0-0 game to overtime.

On Saturday, the two teams renewed their rivalry, and this time, Virginia Tech managed to score a whopping 23 points despite not even having Wake's playbook this time.

And yet, it still wasn't enough for the Hokies, who fell 30-23 as Robbie Ashford led the way for the Deacons with 256 passing yards and a touchdown.

Afterward, interim Virginia Tech coach Phillip Montgomery sat on the bench and shook his head solemnly before finally affirming the outcome, stared down Ashford as Virginia Tech's Kyron Drones looked on angrily, then retired to his kitchen, which also happened to be on fire, to enjoy a warm cup of coffee.